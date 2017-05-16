FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Daily FX volumes dip 5 percent to $1.52 trillion in April - CLS
May 16, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 3 months ago

Daily FX volumes dip 5 percent to $1.52 trillion in April - CLS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Average daily traded volume in the global currency market fell 5 percent in April from the previous month, according to data from settlement system CLS.

CLS, a major settler of trades in the foreign exchange market, said the average daily input volume of instructions submitted fell to $1.52 trillion in April from $1.6 trillion in March.

This was unchanged from the same month last year.

As of January 2017, CLS decided to change its reporting methodology to align more closely with that of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), trading platforms and central banks. (Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

