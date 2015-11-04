FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar index above 98, euro hits 3-month low during Yellen comments
November 4, 2015

FOREX-Dollar index above 98, euro hits 3-month low during Yellen comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose above 98 for the first time since early August on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen discussed the possibility of a U.S. interest rate hike in December, calling it a “live possibility.”

Yellen made the comments as she spoke about the Fed’s actions and plans for bank regulation and supervision Wednesday morning.

The dollar index was last up 0.78 percent at 97.913.

The euro also moved to a fresh 3-month low during Yellen’s comments, falling more than 1 percent against the dollar to $1.0845. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)

