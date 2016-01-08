FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar turns lower vs yen as U.S. stocks fall
#Market News
January 8, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

FOREX-Dollar turns lower vs yen as U.S. stocks fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The dollar turned lower against the yen on Friday, erasing earlier gains tied to less jitters about China and a strong U.S. jobs report, as major Wall Street indexes fell into negative territory, reviving safehaven demand for the Japanese currency.

The greenback was last down 0.1 percent at 117.595 yen , retreating from a session high of 118.85 yen set earlier Friday, according to data on the EBS trading system.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 0.4 percent, wiping out an earlier 0.7 percent gain.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

