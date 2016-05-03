FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar falls below 106.00 yen, lowest since Oct 2014
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 3, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

Dollar falls below 106.00 yen, lowest since Oct 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell below 106.00 yen for the first time in about 18 months on Tuesday, as the yen surged against the Australian dollar after Australia’s central bank cut interest rates to a record low of 1.75 percent.

The U.S dollar slipped to as low as 105.91 yen at one point, its lowest level since October 2014. The greenback last traded at 105.97 yen, down 0.4 percent on the day.

The Australian dollar slid 1.5 percent against the yen to 80.36 yen. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

