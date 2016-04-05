FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar deepens fall, slips to 17-month low against yen
April 5, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Dollar deepens fall, slips to 17-month low against yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - The dollar’s fall deepened on Tuesday in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s cautious stance towards raising interest rates, with the U.S. currency retreating to a 17-month low versus the yen.

The greenback dropped as far as 110.600 yen, the lowest since Oct. 31, 2014. A drop in commodity and equity prices had favoured the safe-haven yen on Tuesday.

The greenback has been on the defensive as views that the U.S. central bank is in no hurry to tighten monetary policy have held sway ever since Fed Chair Janet Yellen last week expressed caution towards hiking interest rates. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

