FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yen soars after BOJ keeps monetary policy steady
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 3:25 AM / a year ago

Yen soars after BOJ keeps monetary policy steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - The yen soared against the dollar and euro on Thursday after the Bank of Japan announced that it will keep monetary policy steady.

The dollar was down 2 percent at 109.22, while the euro also shed 2 percent to 123.72.

The Bank of Japan held off on expanding monetary stimulus on Thursday, even as global headwinds, a strong yen and soft consumption threatened to derail a fragile economic recovery.

The dollar had soared to almost 112 yen at the start of the week on speculation that the BOJ might ramp up its already extensive easing scheme. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.