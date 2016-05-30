Dollar/yen rises above 111.00 for first time since late April

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - The dollar rose above 111.00 yen for the first time since late April, with Monday’s market move underpinned by comments late last week from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that backed expectations of a near-term U.S. interest rate hike.

A rise in Tokyo shares also eased risk aversion and weighed on the safe-haven yen.

The dollar was up 0.6 percent at 110.99 yen after touching 111.030, its highest since April 28. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)