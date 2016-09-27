Dollar/yen erases earlier losses, posts gains on the day

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The dollar bounced back from earlier losses to post gains against the yen on Tuesday as the U.S. presidential debate progressed.

The greenback was up 0.4 percent at 100.745 yen after stooping earlier to 100.085, its lowest since late August.

Speculation that a televised debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump would increase uncertainty over the presidential elections had helped weighed on the dollar recently.