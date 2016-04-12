FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GRAINS-U.S. soy climbs to 8-month high; corn and wheat also jump
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

GRAINS-U.S. soy climbs to 8-month high; corn and wheat also jump

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Traders expect U.S. crop report to trim soy stocks
estimate
    * Rains delay Argentine harvests
    * Brazil's currency rises, making exports less attractive

 (Updates with U.S. trading, changes byline, dateline from
LONDON)
    By Tom Polansek
    CHICAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures climbed
to an eight-month high on Tuesday on hopes that export demand
could improve due to harvest delays in Argentina and strength in
the currency of Brazil, another key exporter.
    Rains stalling Argentina's harvest could shift some sales to
the United States, while the rise in Brazil's real makes exports
less attractive in local currency terms, traders said. Both
countries compete with the United States for business on the
world market.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture could add support to
soybean prices with a monthly supply and demand report due out
at 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT), traders said. The agency is expected
to trim its estimate for U.S. soybean inventories, according to
a Reuters poll of analysts. 
    "Bulls are hoping to see the USDA lower their ending stock
estimate on a slight improvement in demand," said Kevin Van
Trump, president of Missouri-based consultancy Farm Direction.
    May soybeans at the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.8
percent at $9.35-1/2 a bushel by 10:20 a.m. CDT after rising to
a peak of $9.37-1/4, the highest for the most-active contract
since Aug. 12.
    Wheat and corn futures also rose as the dollar touched its
lowest level in nearly eight months against a basket of
currencies. Weakness in the dollar makes U.S. farm products more
attractive to overseas buyers.  
    Most-active May corn jumped 2 percent to $3.63-3/4 a
bushel, and May wheat was up 1.6 percent at $4.54-1/2 a
bushel at the CBOT.
    Dealers said adverse weather in Brazil provided some support
for the corn market.
    "The hot, dry conditions in Brazil are getting much more
attention as it is thought these will in fact reduce yields,"
said Karl Setzer, risk management team leader for MaxYield
Cooperative in Iowa.
    Forecasts for a record winter corn crop in Brazil look
overly optimistic after summer rains ended sooner than expected
with the weakening of El Nino weather patterns, which could
prolong the country's recently aggressive imports of the grain.
    
    In the United States, the USDA on Monday rated 56 percent of
the nation's winter wheat crop as good to excellent, down 3
percent from last week and below analysts' estimates.
 
                                                            
                              LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                        CHG    CHG     CHG
 CBOT corn                  363.75     7.00   2.0%  -13.8%
 CBOT soy                   935.50     7.25   0.8%  -28.7%
 CBOT meal                  284.50     4.40   1.6%  -35.0%
 CBOT soyoil                 33.77    -0.13  -0.4%  -13.0%
 CBOT wheat                 454.50     7.25   1.6%  -24.9%
 
 (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Naveen Thukral
in Singapore and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Susan
Thomas and Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.