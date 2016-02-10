FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

GRAINS-Wheat down after USDA forecasts biggest stocks in history

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Chicago wheat down, near lowest since 2010
    * USDA forecast of big world inventories weakens
    * Corn down, bargain-buying supports soybeans

 (Recasts with European trade, changes dateline)
    By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral
    HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell again on
Wednesday, remaining near their lowest level since 2010 hit on Tuesday after the
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the largest world wheat inventories
in history are being piled up.
    Corn was again weak after dropping in the previous session after the USDA
forecast hefty U.S. supplies. Soybeans were firm on bargain buying.
    "Wheat, corn and soybeans are still burdened by the forecasts of large
global supplies made by the USDA monthly report on Tuesday," said Frank Rijkers,
agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "But markets have been moving in and out of
positive territory today because of the impact of re-positioning after the USDA
report and bargain-hunting following yesterday's price falls."
    The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract fell 0.1 percent
to $4.56-3/4 a bushel by 1049 GMT after dropping to $4.55 a bushel on Tuesday,
the lowest since 2010.
    Most active soybeans rose a 0.09 percent to $8.64 a bushel. Corn 
was down 0.2 percent at $3.60 a bushel, having ended down 0.3 percent in the
previous session when prices hit a low of $3.59-1/4, the weakest since Jan. 15.
    The USDA on Tuesday raised its forecast of 2015/16 world wheat season ending
stocks to 238.87 million tonnes, above trade estimates. The figure would be the
largest in history if realized.  
    "There is a global picture of large wheat supplies facing little demand,"
Rijkers said. "But some attention in the wheat market is now turning towards the
northern hemisphere sowing season soon to gather speed in coming weeks."
    The USDA also raised its estimate of U.S. corn season ending stocks to 1.837
billion bushels, the most in a decade and above the average analyst estimate of
1.809 billion.
    The USDA increased its forecast of U.S. 2015/16 soybean ending stocks to 450
million bushels, up from 440 million in January. The figure was above an average
of trade estimates for 445 million.
    "Corn is being weakened by the outlook for good harvests, with crop recent
weather positive in South America," Rijkers said. "There is also some concern
that the U.S. weekly figures on ethanol production due later today could show a
dip in production."
    "Soybeans are facing headwinds from the prospects of large global supplies,
but are not much changed from yesterday, with some bargain-buying supporting."
Grains prices at 1049 GMT                    
 Contract        Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg MA 30   RSI 
  CBOT wheat     456.75    -0.75  -0.16%    -0.38%     471.63   28
  CBOT corn      359.75    -1.25  -0.35%    -0.69%     362.91   28
  CBOT soy       863.75     0.50  +0.06%    +0.14%     872.09   36
  CBOT rice      $10.77    $0.01  +0.05%    -1.42%     $11.28   32
  WTI crude      $28.48    $0.54  +1.93%    -4.08%     $31.93   35
  Currencies                                                
  Euro/dlr       $1.1244
 Most active contracts                    
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight               
    
 RSI 14, exponential                    

 (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
