GRAINS-U.S. wheat extends gains on weather risks
March 29, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

GRAINS-U.S. wheat extends gains on weather risks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Weather forecasts suggest southern Plains to stay dry
    * Corn edges down, market mulls end to China stockpiling
    * Trading subdued in run-up to USDA planting report

 (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)
    By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham
    PARIS/SYDNEY, March 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Tuesday to
add to sharp gains a day earlier as the market assessed the risk of yield losses
to U.S. crops due to a combination of dry and cold weather.
    Corn was slightly lower, with traders digesting news that China is to scrap
its stockpiling scheme for the grain, a move that could curb imports.
    Soybeans were almost flat in subdued trading, with many investors looking
ahead to Thursday's U.S. planting and stocks estimates from the U.S. Department
of Agriculture (USDA).
    The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.3
percent to $4.72-1/2 a bushel, after closing up 1.7 percent on Monday when
prices hit a two-week high of $4.77-1/4.
    Weather forecasts suggested dry conditions would persist in the southern
U.S. Plains, a key zone for hard red winter wheat production, while other areas
have seen chilly temperatures.
    The weather risks have tempered bearish sentiment about large inventories
and slow exports.
    "Investors more than likely have the view that U.S. wheat supply is heavy,"
said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
    "We'd largely agree but the dodgy weather in the U.S. hard red wheat region
has the potential to erase the worst part of that outlook," said Gorey. 
    A weekly Commodity Futures Trading Commission report last week showed large
speculators expanded net short positions in CBOT wheat to 127,479 contracts in
the week ended March 22.
    The most active corn futures contract inched down 0.1 percent to
$3.70-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans ticked up 0.2 percent to $9.10-3/4 a bushel.
    China plans to scrap its giant corn stockpiling scheme and allow markets to
set prices for the grain, the State Administration of Grain said in a statement
on Tuesday. 
    China imports much less corn than soybeans but a decline in its overseas
buying could a bearish signal, analysts said.
    "In an amply supplied market with record-high global stocks ... a few
million tonnes could nonetheless be sufficient to put further pressure on the
world market price," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
    Traders were also turning their attention towards Thursday's USDA spring
planting estimates, which will be released alongside quarterly grain stocks
data.  
    Analysts, on average, expected the USDA to report a jump in corn and soybean
seedings over last year, despite three years of falling prices.    
    
  Grains prices at  0954 GMT
  Contract        Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg MA 30   RSI
  CBOT wheat     472.50     1.50  +0.32%    +2.05%     464.86   60
  CBOT corn      370.25    -0.25  -0.07%    +0.07%     365.19   63
  CBOT soy       910.75     1.75  +0.19%    +0.03%     886.58   73
  CBOT rice      $10.18   -$0.01  -0.15%    -0.88%     $10.61   34
  WTI crude      $38.70   -$0.69  -1.75%    -1.93%     $35.80   52
  Currencies                                                
  Euro/dlr       $1.119   $0.000  +0.01%    +0.28%
  USD/AUD         0.752   -0.002  -0.25%    +0.25%
  Most active contracts
  Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
  RSI 14, exponential
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Colin Packhamin Sydney and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Ed
Davies/Rutyh Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
