SYDNEY, June 21 U.S. wheat rose for a fifth
consecutive session on Wednesday as concerns over French and
U.S. production due to unfavourable weather pushed prices to a
near one-year high.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.2 percent to $4.73-1/4 a bushel, having
closed up 1.2 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a high of
$4.75-3/4 a bushel - the highest since June 23, 2016.
* The most active soybean futures rose 0.2 percent to
$9.29-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent on Tuesday.
* The most active corn futures rose 0.1 percent to
$3.70-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent in the
previous session when prices hit a low of $3.69-1/4 a bushel -
the lowest since June 1.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture late on Monday rated 41
percent of the U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, down
from 45 percent a week earlier. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had
expected an improvement.
* A heatwave hitting France and southern Europe will damage
this year's wheat crops, mainly in top EU producer France and in
Spain, while rainfall benefited crops in Germany, Poland and
Britain where they are expected to be higher, analysts said.
* The USDA late Monday rated 67 percent of the U.S. corn and
soybean crops in good to excellent condition. The corn figure
was steady with the previous week while the soybean figure was
up 1 percentage point.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar edged back from one-month highs against a
basket of currencies early on Wednesday as a tumble in crude oil
prices pushed down U.S. yields, while the pound wobbled near a
two-month low after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney shot
down hopes of a British interest rate hike.
* Oil fell about 2 percent on Tuesday, with Brent settling
at seven-month lows and U.S. crude at its cheapest level since
September, after increased supply from several key producers
overshadowed high compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers
with a deal to cut global output.
* U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday as a sharp drop in oil
prices hurt energy stocks and retail stocks were pulled down by
concerns about Amazon.com's plan to boost its apparel
business, while investors also worried about future Federal
Reserve rate hikes.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1400 U.S. Existing home sales May
Grains prices at 0039 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 473.25 0.75 +0.16% +1.34% 439.17 80
CBOT corn 370.50 0.50 +0.14% -1.27% 374.13 40
CBOT soy 929.25 1.50 +0.16% -0.91% 940.52 44
CBOT rice 11.19 -$0.18 -1.58% -2.86% $11.04 48
WTI crude 43.48 -$0.03 -0.07% -1.63% $47.52 27
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.113 $0.000 +0.00% -0.13%
USD/AUD 0.7569 -0.001 -0.13% -0.33%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)