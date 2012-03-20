FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Global eyes port investments in Greece
March 20, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 6 years

Turkey's Global eyes port investments in Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Global Investments Holding is eyeing energy and infrastructure investment opportunities in neighbouring Greece, hit by a debt crisis, with a priority given to port operations.

“As Global Investments Holding, we are looking into investment opportunities in Greece, and our priority will be on ports,” Global board member Adnan Nas told Reuters.

“We can complete the investments cheaper than a billion dollars on our own, and we will seek partners for investments more costly than that,” he added.

Nas also said the company was evaluating options for energy and infrastructure investments in Greece.

Global owns three ports on the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts of Turkey, and has investment in energy, real estate and finance sectors. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

