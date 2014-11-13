Global community off-track on nutrition targets - report

ROME, Nov 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - It’s a more complicated social problem than outright hunger, and arguably harder to solve.

Poor nutrition - in rich and poor countries - impacts more than 2 billion people and if current trends continue, global nutrition targets will not be met, according to the first ever Global Nutrition Report, released on Thursday.

Economic growth helps to reduce hunger, but normally isn’t enough to rid a country of poor nutrition, the report said.

Everyone who experiences chronic hunger faces poor nutrition, but the opposite is not always true. People may have poor nutrition but not feel hunger.

A person is malnourished if they are overweight, have a micronutrient deficiency or face some form of under-nutrition.

Hunger, or under-nourishment, where a person’s food intake doesn’t provide enough energy to meet minimum physiological needs, impacts about 842 million people worldwide, and this number is falling.

“Globally, little progress is being made in decreasing rates for anaemia, low birth weight, wasting in children under age five, and overweight in children under age five,” said the report, produced by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), examining progress from 193 countries on a range of nutrition-related indicators.

If current trends continue, reaching World Health Assembly goals on improving nutrition by 2025, such as reducing the number of children under five who are stunted by 40 percent and halting increases in the number of overweight children, is unlikely.

MOST COUNTRIES EXPERIENCE SIGNIFICANT MALNUTRITION

“When we put all this data together, there isn’t a country that doesn’t experience significant malnutrition,” Lawrence Haddad, a senior researcher at IFPRI told journalists in a conference call.

“Half the world’s countries experience hunger and obesity at the same time.”

The experiences of an obese child in the southern U.S. and an improperly nourished senior citizen in Bangladesh are so different that drawing universal policy conclusions from the report is nearly impossible.

In the U.S., obesity costs the economy between $668 and $4,299 annually per person, while the gross domestic product totals in Africa and Asia are less than 90 percent of what they would have been in the absence of under nutrition, the report said.

Policies which have worked to combat starvation, including Brazil’s popular “zero hunger” programme, aren’t always effective in beating poor nutrition, researchers said.

Cash transfer programmes initiated as part of the zero hunger campaign led to rises in obesity among some Brazilians, the report said.

Focusing public policy on providing proper nutrition is key to overcoming these difficulties, Haddad said.

The report does not offer specific global recommendations for improving nutrition, other than advocating for better data collection, and increased funding and commitment to combating the problem. (Reporting By Chris Arsenault, Editing by Lisa Anderson)