Global Investment House says files to relist in Kuwait
April 30, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Global Investment House says files to relist in Kuwait

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Global Investment House has filed an application with the Kuwait regulator to relist its shares on the country’s stock market, it said on Thursday.

The timing for the listing would be dependent on approval from Kuwait’s Capital Markets Authority, it said in a statement.

The company, whose shares are also listed in Bahrain and Dubai, was hit hard by the global financial crisis. It underwent two restructurings in the space of several years, asking creditors in September 2011 to suspend payments under a $1.7 billion debt plan agreed in 2009.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

