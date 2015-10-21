Global cross-border bank lending saw sharp drop in Q2 -BIS

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Global cross-border bank lending fell significantly in the second quarter for the first time since late 2013 as less money was funnelled into developed countries, data showed on Wednesday.

Lending to China rose slightly on the quarter but fell from a year before.

Figures from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS)showed lending between banks in different countries fell by $910 billion over the three months, to $28 trillion at the end of June.

That halted a run of steady increases that started at the beginning of 2014 and highlights the greater degree of caution that has taken hold in many major global economies this year.

Cross-border lending can fall in a number of ways, ranging from a reduction in traditional loans to companies and banks paying back bond market debt.

The sharp drop in Q2 slowed the annual growth rate of cross-border lending to 1 percent, from 6 percent at the end of March. Lending to advanced economies fell by $918 billion, outweighing a $45 billion increase in lending to emerging economies following two quarters of falls.

Nevertheless the annual rate of lending in emerging market economies was down 1 percent, leaving it in negative territory for the first time since Q3 2012.

International bank lending to China has lost significant momentum in the past few quarters and despite a $36 billion uptick between March and June, annual growth also turned negative there as it contracted 3 percent.

Foreign ‘claims’ on Chinese residents, including local claims booked by foreign banks’ offices in China, amounted to $1.2 trillion at end-June, down from an all-time high of $1.3 trillion at end-September 2014.

Chinese banks located in Hong Kong, which technically count as ‘foreign’, accounted for more than a third of the foreign claims. Those amounts contracted to $460 billion from $513 billion at end-September 2014.

Short-term lending (with remaining maturities of up to one year) which accounted for 75 percent of the total stock of ‘international claims’ on China at the end of June dropped to $737 billion from $858 billion the same time a year ago.