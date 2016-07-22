GLOBAL LNG-Prices rally on Argentinian buying, outages and tight supply

MILAN, July 22 (Reuters) - Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices extended a run of gains this week as Argentinian purchasing helped fuel the rally, against the backdrop of two major producers shutting in exports in September.

Prices for September delivery in Asia topped $6 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) - widening their premium to benchmark UK gas prices, hit by a weak pound, and making it attractive to export Atlantic LNG to Asia again.

Last week September prices traded at $5.75 per mmBtu.

On Friday, Argentina's state-run buyer Enarsa paid over $6 per mmBtu to secure a total of six relatively prompt cargo deliveries from Vitol, Trafigura, Gunvor and Iberdrola, trade sources said.

Enarsa initially sought eight cargoes under the tender.

Plant outages are focused on September, tightening already febrile markets.

Cheniere Energy is to take its Sabine Pass export plant offline in September for maintenance. The Chevron-led Angola project has already gone offline until late September.

Uncertainty continues to cloud the restart of production at Chevron's Gorgon LNG project, in Australia.

Forced to shut its $54 billion Gorgon LNG export plant twice in its first five months, Chevron now faces calls from union officials for a probe into the site's safety.

In Britain, the idling of a major gas reservoir ought to make winter prices more volatile, drawing in tankers at times of peak demand.

Earlier in the week, a Singapore-based trade source said buyers were already biding at $6 per mmBtu levels, suggesting prices have more head room to climb.

Supply is so limited that cargo offers have been little seen in over a month, according to one trader.

Meanwhile, Indian buyers Petronet and FACT continued to show signs of demand, but rising prices may lead them to back out of deals, as recently happened with GSPC.

Indonesia's Donggi-Senoro export plant closed a tender for a single cargo loading in late August-early September, sources added.

The United States will ship its first LNG cargo through an expanded Panama Canal next week.

The waterway shaves distances between export plants dotted along the Gulf of Mexico and Asia to 9,000 miles from 16,000, allowing U.S. producers to better compete in one of the world's biggest gas consuming markets.

The Panama Canal Authority confirmed the Maran Gas Apollonia tanker will transit the expanded canal on July 25, and the British Merchant is scheduled for July 26.