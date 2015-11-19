FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cross-border sell-off in summer stock slide 3rd biggest ever -report
#Funds News
November 19, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Cross-border sell-off in summer stock slide 3rd biggest ever -report

Jamie McGeever

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The global stock market sell off in late summer was one of the most dramatic bouts of risk aversion in recent history, with only the 1987 crash and 2008 crisis triggering greater cross-border selling, Barclays said on Thursday.

Barclays calculates that non-residents’ equity sales from mid-August to the end of September amounted to an annualised 1.1 percent of U.S., euro zone, emerging market and Japanese market capitalization.

The 12 percent slide in global stocks over that period was fed by aggressive selling from overseas investors that was on a par with the euro zone sovereign debt crisis in 2011 and the response to the first Gulf War in 1990.

In September alone investors repatriated $28 billion of U.S. equities, $25 billion of Japanese equities and $13 billion of emerging market stocks, Barclays said, adding that repatriation on such a scale usually takes place in times of stress.

“The scale of the recent exit is on a par with the one associated with the sovereign debt crisis in 2011, and prior to that, the first Gulf War in 1990,” it said.

“Only the stock market crash in 1987 and the financial crisis of 2008 have had a bigger impact on non-resident investors.”

Fears over China’s economic and financial health gripped global markets in late summer, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling more than 1,000 points at one stage on Aug. 24.

But bouts of heavy selling by non-resident investors such as this are usually followed by above-average returns, Barclays said.

It forecasts that a recovery in global earnings growth in 2016 will trump rising U.S. interest rates, meaning another positive year for equities, particularly in the euro zone and Japan.

Barclays expects total returns of 9 percent globally, comprised of 16 percent in euro zone stocks, 11 percent in Japan, 10 percent in Britain and emerging markets, and the United States underperforming with 7 percent. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
