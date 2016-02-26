FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAPHIC-"Financial dashboard" - 10 charts that flag market stress
#Market News
February 26, 2016 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

GRAPHIC-"Financial dashboard" - 10 charts that flag market stress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* tmsnrt.rs/1XMFYpd

By Jamie McGeever

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Over $6 trillion of bonds around the world have a negative yield, central banks are adopting negative interest rates and global growth forecasts are being downgraded.

For investors, it’s been one of the most volatile starts to a year in memory.

The volatility sweeping through markets this year has been as aggressive as it has been widespread, but where specifically should investors be looking for signs of building stresses and strains in the financial system?

Just as European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi has his “dashboard” of economic indicators measuring the health of the euro zone economy, here are 10 charts investors can watch for warning signs of increasing market turmoil, stress in the banking system and investor flight to safety:

tmsnrt.rs/1XMFYpd

Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Graphics by Vincent Flasseur, Stephen Culp and Matt Weber Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
