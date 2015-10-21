GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares little changed after healthcare drop; oil falls

* Healthcare stocks drop after Clinton comments

* Gloomy earnings weigh on European shares

* Oil slumps after build in U.S. crude inventories (Adds U.S. markets open, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Stock indexes worldwide were little changed on Wednesday, with a tumble in healthcare stocks weighing on U.S. shares, while oil prices slumped after a build in U.S. crude inventories added to worries about oversupply.

Healthcare insurers slumped after Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she has “serious concerns” about health insurer Aetna Inc’s plan to acquire Humana Inc and Anthem Inc’s proposal to buy Cigna Corp . The S&P healthcare index was last down 0.7 percent.

Shares of Valeant tumbled by nearly 28 percent after a short-seller released a report critical of the company, causing the stock to be temporarily halted due to the decline.

Gloomy quarterly reports dragged on European shares, while confidence over a positive close to the year and continued central bank support ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday capped losses.

“During the course of the third quarter, we actually saw consensus estimates drop for both revenue and earnings,” said Eric Weigand, senior portfolio manager at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank.

“You could make the point that there is a low hurdle for companies to exceed on these diminished expectations.”

Chinese bourses gave up earlier gains to close down 3 percent, the biggest fall since Sept. 15.

MSCI’s all-country world equity index was last up 0.08 percent. Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was last down 0.03 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 0.4 percent at 17,286.33. The S&P 500 was up 0.19 percent at 2,034.64. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.15 percent at 4,888.17.

Brent crude prices hit $47.50 a barrel, while U.S. crude prices hit $44.86, their lowest levels since Oct. 2. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a rise in U.S. commercial crude stocks of 7.1 million barrels to 473 million barrels in the week to Oct. 16, trumping expectations for an increase of 3.9 million barrels.

Rising supply from the largest-producing countries, along with slowing demand from emerging nations, has cut the price of oil in half over the last year.

“There is a surplus everywhere,” Torbjorn Tornqvist, chief executive of Gunvor, told the Reuters Commodities Summit.

U.S. Treasury yields slumped after disappointing Japanese exports revived worries about sputtering world growth and dimmed prospects for a quick hike in U.S. interest rates. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 1-4/32 in price to yield 2.87 percent, from a yield of 2.92 percent late Tuesday.

The dollar rose against emerging-market and commodity-linked currencies as Chinese stocks slid, while the yen dipped after the Japanese trade data. The dollar lost ground, however, against the euro ahead of the ECB meeting.

The dollar was last 0.55 percent higher against the Mexican peso at 16.65 pesos and was 1.1 percent higher against the Brazilian real at 3.95 reals. The euro was last up 0.08 percent against the greenback at $1.13545.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last down slightly at 94.876 .