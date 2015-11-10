GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hits 7-month high; world stock index dips

* Wall Street stocks mixed; S&P 500 up slightly

* Dollar hits fresh seven-month high

* Oil ends higher (JD(Updates prices, adds oil closing prices)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a seven-month high against the euro on Tuesday on growing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates next month, while world stock indexes dipped as persistent global growth concerns weighed on sentiment.

Oil prices ended higher, rebounding after the International Energy Agency estimated investment in oil would slump more than 20 percent this year, a trend that would continue into 2016.

A bigger-than-expected fall in Chinese inflation following disappointing trade figures over the weekend underlined the problems in an economy that has driven world growth for a decade. But the data also added to expectations of more stimulus measures from Beijing to counter any slowdown.

In the United States, though, last Friday’s strong jobs report bolstered expectations the Fed will raise rates next month, which has fuelled worries about higher borrowing costs.

The S&P 500 turned higher in U.S. afternoon trading, helped by gains in General Electric shares, which breached $30 for the first time since August 2008, and in health care stocks.

“We could face a little more of this kind of trading as we see people position around the idea of a rate increase,” said Kurt Brunner, a portfolio manager at Swarthmore Group in Philadelphia. “Over the next couple weeks it could be a little sloppy before we head into Thanksgiving.”

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.5 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,745.98, the S&P 500 gained 1.87 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,080.45 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.39 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,079.91.

Weighing on the Nasdaq, Apple shares fell 3 percent to $116.96 after Credit Suisse said the iPhone maker had lowered component orders by as much as 10 percent.

MSCI’s all-country world index was down 0.2 percent, while European shares closed up 0.2 percent, supported by a weak euro.

The dollar rose 0.6 percent against the euro to $1.0679, the highest the dollar has risen against the euro since April 24. The euro zone currency has lost nearly 3 percent against the dollar so far in November.

“I think this is central bank policy divergence taking effect on dollar/euro,” said Sireen Haraji, currency strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York.

At the same time, the dollar’s gains pressured gold, with spot gold down 0.3 percent at $1,088.15 an ounce.

In the oil market, U.S. crude settled up 34 cents at $44.21 a barrel, while Brent crude rose 25 cents to settle at $47.44. (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham, Anirban Nag Alistair Smout in London, Richard Leong in New York and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and James Dalgleish)