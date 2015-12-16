GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities higher after Fed rate decision; trading volatile

* Fed hikes rates for first time since 2006

* U.S. shares higher in choppy trade

* Dollar holds near unchanged mark (Adds close of European markets)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Global equity markets rallied in volatile trade while the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

The U.S. central bank’s policy-setting committee raised the range of its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to between 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent, ending a lengthy debate about whether the economy was strong enough to withstand higher borrowing costs.

“They are telling you what they are going to do in the next year, which is to investors delight,” said Michael Marrale, head of research, sales and trading at ITG in New York.

“Stocks are really the only place to go ... It adds certainty to the picture and that’s what investors crave more than anything.”

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 76.83 points, or 0.44 percent, to 17,601.74, the S&P 500 gained 11.2 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,054.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.51 points, or 0.49 percent, to 5,019.87.

MSCI’s all-country world index rose 0.8 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.3 percent after a 2.9-percent rally in the prior session.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other major currencies, shed 0.06 percent at 98.157. The euro edged up 0.05 percent at $1.0933.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 3/32 in price to yield 2.2747 percent. The yields on two-year Treasuries climbed to 1.021 percent, the highest since April 2010 and were last at 0.9802 percent.