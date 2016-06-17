GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling, bond yields rise as Brexit opinions shift

* U.S. stocks down in early afternoon trading

* British MP’s killing seen changing Brexit opinion

* Oil up as Brexit fears ease, still down for week (Adds European stocks close, update prices)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - Sterling and bond yields rose on Friday as traders tried to assess whether the killing of a pro-EU British lawmaker may change the balance of opinions in Britain’s upcoming referendum on European Union membership.

After a tumultuous week, U.S. stocks were lower in afternoon New York trading, though MSCI’s all-country world stock index was up 0.4 percent.

Campaigning for Britain’s June 23 EU referendum, which somewhat overshadowed this week’s U.S. and Japanese central bank meetings, was put on hold after British Member of Parliament Jo Cox was shot dead on Thursday.

Concerns that Britain would cause turmoil in the global economy and European politics by voting to leave the 28-country bloc rattled markets and caused the pound to tumble earlier this week.

“This is people adjusting positions because they don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. “People are unwinding the ‘risk off’ trades for the most part.”

Sterling was last up 0.8 percent against the U.S. dollar at $1.4316, up from Thursday’s lows of 1.4010. Analysts noted that Cox’s death could generate sentiment in favor of remaining in the EU.

U.S. benchmark Treasury yields were on track for their first gain in nearly two weeks as fears of a British exit from the EU eased somewhat.

The 10-year Treasury note fell 15/32 in price to yield 1.614 percent. Yields are on track for their first rise since June 6.

U.S. STOCKS SLIP, OIL UP

U.S. stocks were lower, led by losses in technology and healthcare shares, while lingering worries about global growth added to the bearish tone. The S&P 500 had snapped a five-day losing streak on Thursday.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 82.66 points, or 0.47 percent, to 17,650.44, the S&P 500 lost 10.35 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,067.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 45.81 points, or 0.95 percent, to 4,799.11.

A rebound in battered bank stocks lifted European shares, with Greek equities outperforming. The FTSEurofirst 300 ended up 1.2 percent.

Oil, which has been a major driver of the sharp swings in global markets this year, also helped shift the mood as it rose for the first time in seven sessions.

Brent crude futures were up $1.59 at $48.78 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose $1.31 to $47.52. The two contracts were set to end the week roughly 3.5-4 percent lower.

Gold also advanced, with spot gold rising to $1,292.90, after wild swings overnight. It was on track for a third week of gains.