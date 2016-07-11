GLOBAL MARKETS-S&P 500 hits record high on global risk appetite

* U.S. S&P 500 hits record intraday high of 2,143.16

* Nasdaq crosses 5,000 for first time since December

* European stocks rise on reduced political uncertainty

* Dollar hits 10-day high vs safe-haven yen

* U.S. Treasury yields edge higher, 30-year yield off record low (Updates to close of European markets)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index set a record intraday high on Monday as last week's strong monthly U.S. jobs report worked its way into financial markets, and European shares rose as a single candidate emerged to succeed David Cameron as British prime minister.

The S&P 500 touched a record intraday high of 2,143.16 points as investors harbored greater optimism about the U.S. economy after last Friday's jobs report, which showed the economy added the most jobs in eight months in June.

The gains in U.S. shares on Monday were broad based. Industrials and consumer staples also hit record highs. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose above 5,000 for the first time since December.

The STOXX Europe 600 closed up 1.6 percent at 332.72, its highest close since Britain's vote to exit the European Union on June 23. Theresa May won the race to succeed David Cameron as Prime Minister, reducing political uncertainty in the UK and boosting European shares overall.

The S&P's record high "reflects investors feeling more comfortable with the ongoing risks globally and realizing that, as the U.S. economy continues to grow, earnings look set to at least be reasonable," said Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis.

The anticipation of stimulus measures also boosted stocks, while Japan's preparation for a new round of stimulus pushed Treasury yields higher.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's order for a fresh round of fiscal stimulus, which contributed to the boost in risky assets such as stocks and reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds, and as investors braced for $56 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week.

U.S. 30-year yields were last at 2.142 percent after hitting a record low of 2.089 in overnight trading. Benchmark 10-year yields were last at 1.425 percent, from a yield of 1.365 percent late Friday.

MSCI's all-country world equity index was last up 4.16 points, or 1.04 percent, at 405.15.

The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 125.3 points, or 0.69 percent, at 18,272.04. The S&P 500 was up 11.85 points, or 0.56 percent, at 2,141.75. The Nasdaq Composite was up 42.31 points, or 0.85 percent, at 4,999.07.

Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 1.5 percent higher at 1,315.49.

Benchmark Brent crude and U.S. crude prices hit two-month lows of $45.90 a barrel and $44.53 a barrel, respectively, pressured by rising Canadian supplies, a higher U.S. oil rig count and cuts in bullish hedge fund bets on crude.

The dollar rose to a 10-day high against the safe-haven yen of 102.84 yen on Monday, climbing more than 2 percent, following Abe's call for new stimulus.

"It looked like part of what held the BOJ back several times earlier this year is it just didn't make sense to expand (quantitative easing) if there's no coordination with fiscal policy," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "But now there is." (Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Dion Rabouin and Karen Brettell in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski and James Dalgleish)