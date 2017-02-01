GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and dollar rebound ahead of Fed decision

* Gauge of stocks around the world snaps 4-day fall

* Strong U.S. payrolls report boosts dollar, Treasury yields

* Dollar rises after worst January in 30 years

* Oil rises as OPEC, Russia deliver on supply cuts (Updates to U.S. market open, adds data, quote, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Stocks moved higher around the globe and the U.S. dollar rose along with oil prices on Wednesday as risk assets enjoyed a reprieve from the downturn that has gripped markets in recent days.

The dollar had suffered its worst January in three decades after President Donald Trump complained that every "other country lives on devaluation," while the U.S sat by "like a bunch of dummies."

It rose 0.4 percent Wednesday, boosted by a stronger-than-expected initial reading on U.S. employment and solid manufacturing data.

Bruised dollar bulls were also looking to the decision by the Federal Reserve later in the day that is expected to announce the central bank's intention to raise U.S. interest rates a number of times this year.

Wall Street stocks opened higher, powered by a 5-percent jump in Apple, to join most major indexes from Europe, Asia and emerging markets on the rise.

Apple shares were the top boost to all the three main indexes.

"With a bellwether company such as Apple reporting an encouraging set of numbers, it has brought the focus of investors back on company fundamentals," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.39 points, or 0.29 percent, to 19,921.48, the S&P 500 gained 3 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,281.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.53 points, or 0.45 percent, to 5,640.32.

Both the pan-European FTSE 300 and the STOXX 600 indexes were up around 1 percent. The Nikkei added 0.56 percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.36 percent in a largely quiet session.

MSCI's index of emerging market bourses rose 0.5 percent as well.

That all combined to help MSCI's 46-country All World index snap a four-day losing streak, though the recent protectionist noises from Trump's team kept markets jittery.

Trump's top trade adviser had also said on Tuesday that Germany was using a "grossly undervalued" euro to exploit its trading partners. The accusations drew rebuttals from German and Japanese officials, but looked likely to run for some time.

U.S. Treasury yields jumped after the U.S. data from payrolls processor ADP that showed strong jobs gains in January, raising expectations that Friday's closely watched government employment report will also show strong growth.

Friday's nonfarm payrolls report is expected to show employers added 175,000 jobs last month, according to the median of 102 economists polled by Reuters.

"When you have such an outlier the market's going to react," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 16/32 in price to yield 2.51 percent, up from 2.45 percent late on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, edged further above $55 a barrel, supported by signs that Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are delivering on promised supply reductions.

Metals took a breather from their recent rise, with copper falling from a two-month high as concerned grew over a strike in the world's biggest copper mine in Chile.

Gold fell by nearly 1 percent on the strong dollar and profit-taking from its recent rise.