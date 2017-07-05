(Updates to late afternoon trading)
* U.S. markets mixed after July 4 holiday
* Investors see murky message in Federal Reserve minutes
* Oil tumbles on output concerns, strong dollar
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, July 5 Oil prices fell sharply on
Wednesday after their longest rally in more than five years
while the dollar was higher and Treasury yields were near recent
peaks after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting
showed contrasting opinions.
Tumbling oil prices put pressure on the energy sector, which
limited gains for Wall Street's S&P 500 benchmark.
Federal Reserve policymakers were split on the outlook for
inflation and how it might affect the future pace of interest
rate rises, according to the minutes of the Fed's June policy
meeting released on Wednesday.
Investors had hoped for insight on the central bank's plans
for interest rate hikes or possible balance sheet reduction.
"I see a murky, opaque message," Stephen Massocca, senior
vice president at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco, said of
the Fed minutes.
Trading was also affected on Wednesday by lighter
participation the day after the U.S. July 4 Independence Day
holiday and ahead of the U.S. jobs report due on Friday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.58 points, or
0.01 percent, to 21,477.69, the S&P 500 gained 3.11
points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,432.12 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 36.37 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,146.43.
U.S. Treasury yields were near multi-week or multi-month
peaks after the minutes.
While he described the Fed headlines as dovish, Aaron Kohli,
interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York,
said the details in the minutes were hawkish.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last rose 6/32
in price to yield 2.3267 percent, from 2.346 percent.
Analysts said yields remained near their recent highs due to
the possibility that Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report
would show a jump in jobs growth in June, which would also push
yields higher.
The dollar edged up against a basket of currencies
and was last up 0.1 percent. It briefly pared gains after the
Fed minutes.
U.S. crude fell 4.29 percent to $45.05 per barrel in
its sharpest fall in almost a month and Brent was last
at $47.73, down 3.79 percent on the day. Oil had risen for eight
straight sessions before Wednesday.
"If you see oil dip from here and head below the mid-$40
range, it'll drag the (stock) market," said Randy Frederick,
vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in
Austin, Texas. Frederick. "It's right on the threshold where if
it goes lower, it'll hurt the market."
The South African Rand fell 1.7 percent against the
dollar after reports the ruling African National Congress party
agreed the central bank should be nationalized and President
Jacob Zuma said land expropriation without compensation should
be allowed where "necessary and unavoidable."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.2 percent, erasing some of Tuesday's
losses, when North Korea fired a missile into Japanese waters.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained
0.15 percent.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Additional reporting by Sam
Forgione and Richard Leong in New York, and Patrick Graham in
London; Editing by Dan Grebler)