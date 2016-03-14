GLOBAL MARKETS-Crude drops; dollar up with eyes on central banks

* Euro slips, yen ticks up vs U.S. dollar

* Brent crude drops below $40 a barrel

* Wall St flat as energy drags, consumer gains (Updates with U.S. trading, changes dateline from previous LONDON)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - A gauge of stocks across the globe ticked up on Monday, with Wall Street shares again tracking the price of oil lower and Europe up on bets banks will benefit from monetary policy.

Oil prices fell as Iran dashed hopes of a coordinated production freeze any time soon, returning the focus to the supply glut that has sent prices crashing.

Energy sector stocks were the largest weight on the S&P 500, which was down for only the second session in 10.

“You have a little pullback this morning and I don’t see it as anything more than that, unless something material, i.e. the Fed goes back on their word, come Wednesday,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.21 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,218.52, the S&P 500 lost 3.93 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,018.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.01 points, or 0.11 percent, to 4,753.48.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had climbed 2.7 percent on Friday, was up 0.8 percent. MSCI’s gauge of stocks across major markets ticked up less than 0.1 percent.

Attention switches this week to policy decisions from the Bank of Japan (BOJ), the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, among others. They follow last week’s interest rate cut, asset-purchase program extension and new cheap loans for banks pledge at the European Central Bank.

The Fed, which ends its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, has said it is on track to raise rates gradually in 2016, but this will hinge on the health of the economy. Recent data has shown above-forecast jobs creation but wage growth remains a concern.

The BOJ began a two-day policy meeting on Monday and is expected to keep policy unchanged after adopting negative interest rates in late January.

The euro, which rose last week after ECB President Mario Draghi signaled further rate cuts were unlikely, fell 0.5 percent on Monday to $1.1096, having set a three-week high of $1.1217 on Thursday. The yen strengthened less than 0.1 percent to 113.70 per U.S. dollar. Sterling fell 0.4 percent to $1.4329. The dollar index rose 0.4 percent.

“It seems like the market has sort of stabilized itself in the former trading range we had before Draghi made the market move in such a fashion,” said Fabian Eliasson, vice president for currency sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York.

“I think everything this week is going to be wait-and-see until Wednesday, leading up to the Fed decision,” he said.

Brent crude oil, whose rise has helped buoy stocks in recent weeks, fell below $40 a barrel, after Iran’s oil minister said on Sunday the OPEC member would join discussions only once its own output reached 4 million barrels a day, about twice its current output.

Brent last traded at $39.37, down 2.5 percent.

U.S. crude fell 4 percent to $36.95 per barrel.

The benchmark 10-year note rose 8/32 in price to yield 1.9503 percent from 1.977 percent on Friday.

Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent, last trading at $1,244. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Additional reporting by Dion Rabouin and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Karolin Schaps in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski)