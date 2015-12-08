GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hit 3-week lows on oil drop; Fed eyed

* Commodity currencies weak with Aussie soft after China data

* Uneasy calm prevails in markets

* Sentiment on China to stay ‘fragile’ - Goldman Sachs

* Europe markets seen opening higher, despite Asia falls

* Bonds hold firm as oil price drop clouds rate view

By Saikat Chatterjee

HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Asian stocks hit three-week lows on Tuesday as a rout in oil prices knocked energy company shares lower and many investors moved to the sidelines before next week’s meeting where the Federal Reserve is expected to raise U.S. interest rates.

In spite of Asia’s weakness, financial spreadbetters expect Britain’s FTSE 100 index to open 0.2 percent higher, Germany’s DAX to rise 0.2 percent and France’s CAC 40 to edge 0.15 percent higher.

Stock markets across Asia-Pacific were down. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 1.5 percent, erasing gains made earlier this month, with Hong Kong shares leading declines with a fall of 1.9 percent.

“Beyond the December hike, investors are concerned about the lack of Chinese demand which is acting as a millstone around the neck of risky assets and investors will stay away until they see a clearer direction on rates,” said Cliff Tan, East Asian head of global markets at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Hong Kong.

With financial markets have already priced in a rate hike, it is the trajectory of U.S. interest rates communicated by Fed Chair Janet Yellen that investors will watch amid uncertainty about growth in China and globally.

Federal funds futures contracts imply a 80-percent chance that the Fed will end seven years of near-zero interest rates at its December meeting and about even odds of a second rate rise by March.

Japan’s Nikkei briefly bucked the trend, before turning lower on the day, after revised data showed Japan had dodged a recession in the third quarter, with GDP up an annualised 1.0 percent, compared to a preliminary reading of a 0.8 percent fall.

Underlining the cautious outlook for China, a Reuters poll of Japanese firms showed deep pessimism about near-term Chinese growth prospects, with 79 percent saying they do not expect to expand business there next year.

Tuesday’s data showed China’s imports fell for the 13th consecutive month with a 8.7 percent decline in November compared to a year earlier, indicating concerns about China’s economic outlook will dog investors next year.

“Investors will remain quite sceptical about the true growth conditions of China which will mean that sentiment will remain quite fragile going into 2016,” Kinger Lau, chief China strategist at Goldman Sachs, told a briefing in Hong Kong.

China is expected to eventually report growth of about 7 percent for this year, which would be the weakest pace in a quarter of a century. But according to an index used by Goldman Sachs, actual 2015 growth may be as much as 2 percentage points weaker.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 5.4 percent to $40.66 per barrel on Monday, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) policy meeting on Friday ended without an agreement to lower production.

Keeping production at near-record levels in an oversupplied market has spooked investors grappling with reduced demand from China, the world’s biggest energy consumer.

Brent fell below its August trough to hit its lowest level since February 2009, when the world’s economy was mired in the deepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

U.S. crude futures fell to as low as $37.50 per barrel, also hitting a near-seven-year low, hitting energy shares in Wall Street and pulling Asian commodity stocks lower.

On the currencies front, action around the China trade data was brief with the Australian dollar settling to new intraday lows, at $0.7224 and receding further from a 3-1/2 month high of $0.7386 touched on Friday.

The euro was on the back foot as the short-covering rally following last week’s less-than-aggressive stimulus from European Central Bank ran its course.

The common currency stood at $1.08560, having slipped from its one-month high of $1.0981 set on Thursday. The yen was little changed so far at 123.11 per dollar.

The offshore Chinese yuan traded at a three-month low of 6.4930 per dollar despite another lower-than-expected fixing by China’s central bank.

Long-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices held firm after rallying on Monday as the drop in oil prices pointed to benign inflation, potentially tempering the Fed’s policy tightening path after the expected lift-off on Dec. 16.

“It will be hard for the Fed to achieve their goal of two percent inflation. People have said the fall in oil prices should boost consumption but that hasn’t just happened,” said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.

The 10-year U.S. debt yield fell to 2.216 percent , off one-month high of 2.358 percent touched on Friday following strong U.S. employment data. (Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG and Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO; Editing by Richard Borsuk)