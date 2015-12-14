GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks drop as oil rout deepens, yuan extends slide

* MSCI Asia-Pacific down 1.3 pct, Nikkei down 2.1 pct

* Spreadbetters see European stocks opening flat to touch lower

* China yuan hits new 4-1/2-year low

* Improved China data does little to shore up equities

* Crude continues falling after IEA warns of oversupply

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Asian stocks fell on Monday and China’s yuan hit fresh 4-1/2 year lows as plunging oil prices added to investors’ nervousness about riskier assets ahead of an expected U.S. rate rise later in the week.

Spreadbetters saw the sombre mood extending into Europe, forecasting Britain’s FTSE, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC to open flat to a touch lower.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Monday continued guiding its currency lower, setting the yuan/dollar official midpoint at its weakest since July 2011. Beijing’s introduction of a yuan rate index against a basket of peers - seen as a move that traders said would depeg the renminbi from the greenback over time - further weighed on the yuan.

China’s decision to loosen its grip on the yuan and allow slow but steady depreciation in recent weeks had added to concerns that the economy may be more fragile than expected.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hit a 2-1/2-month low and was last down 1.3 percent. Japan’s Nikkei slumped 2.1 percent as falling commodities hit energy and trading companies’ shares.

South Korea’s Kospi retreated 1.1 percent and Australian shares dropped 1.8 percent.

Data on Saturday showed factory output growth in China accelerated to a 5-month high in November, while retail sales rose at an annual 11.2 percent pace - the strongest this year.

While most of the region’s investors mostly looked past better-than-expected indicators, China proved the exception with volatile Shanghai stocks paring earlier losses and gaining 0.5 percent.

On Friday, the Dow sank 1.8 percent and the S&P 500 lost 1.9 percent as plunging crude oil prices added to fears of a possible spike in volatility if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates on Wednesday for the first time in nearly a decade, as widely expected.

“It’s fair to say that equities are going to be truly tested over the coming four days, and the Fed will be a catalyst for volatility in the lead up to Thursday,” wrote Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG in Melbourne.

A U.S. rate hike would be a first step towards normalising monetary conditions after an extended period of loose policy, which had helped shore up riskier assets.

Oil prices continued their freefall after the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that global oversupply could worsen next year. Brent crude fell below $38 a barrel for the first time in seven years on Friday and was last down 0.6 percent at $37.70.

In currencies, the dollar was little changed at 121.13 yen after shedding 0.5 percent on Friday, when it stooped to a near 6-week low of 120.585. The euro was steady at $1.0965 after gaining about 0.4 percent on Friday.

The greenback stalled as long-dated U.S. Treasury yields slumped to multi-week lows on Friday as government debt attracted bids for safe havens.

The forex market also kept an eye on the Chinese currency after Beijing, in a move seen by some as a green-light for more devaluation, late on Friday launched a new trade-weighted yuan exchange rate index. Beijing said it was intended to discourage investors from exclusively tracking the yuan’s fluctuations against the greenback.

“While some will see this as cover for currency devaluation, we suspect the goal is to keep the renminbi’s value broadly stable rather than be compelled to have it follow the dollar higher, as it has over the past couple of years,” Capital Economics said in a note.

“But the haphazard way in which information is dribbling out is doing nothing to generate confidence.”

Spot yuan fell to as low as 6.4665 to the dollar, its lowest since mid-2011, taking its losses far this year to about 4 percent. (Editing by Eric Meijer)