By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian share markets hovered below
four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as
doubts over the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and a
looming election in France sapped investors' confidence.
European shares were expected to open mixed, with
spread-betters looking to a 0.3 percent fall in Britain's FTSE
, an almost flat opening in Germany's DAX and
0.1 percent rise in France's CAC.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.1 percent in late trade, after spending
most of the session in the negative territory.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 percent.
"The markets are now paying attention to political risks in
Europe and the United States, after a rally earlier this week
following the strong U.S. payrolls data," said Kenta Tadaide,
senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended barely higher while
the Nasdaq edged to a record high as gains in big tech
names countered energy declines.
With more than half of the S&P 500 having reported results,
fourth-quarter earnings are on track to have climbed 8.2
percent, which would be the best performance since the third
quarter of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
A raft of strong global economic data and hopes that Trump
would quickly deliver on talk of stimulus measures had helped to
support world share markets, and the dollar, since late last
year.
But the lack of detail on Trump's spending plans and some
other policy stances taken after he was sworn in on Jan. 20 have
unsettled investors.
Trump's protectionist leanings on international trade and
controversy over his move to temporarily ban the entry of
immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries have caused
alarm.
"Corporate earnings have been pretty good so far. But
without details of Trump's economic policies, it is hard to
become bullish," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at
Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.
Uncertainty on the new administration's currency policy is
also keeping foreign exchange markets on edge.
The dollar has been steadily declining against the yen since
Trump signalled displeasure with Japan's currency stance on Jan.
31.
The U.S. currency traded at 112.35 yen, having fallen
to 111.59 yen on Tuesday, its lowest since late November.
The pair may see limited moves for now as traders look to a
meeting between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on
Friday for clues on how he will treat America's major trading
partners.
The euro, on the other hand, has shed 1.1 percent so
far this week and last stood at $1.0667.
The single currency has been hit by growing concerns that
the far right could win France's presidential vote and take the
country out of the euro and European Union.
The gap between French and German 10-year borrowing costs
widened to 78 basis points, the biggest
level since late 2012.
Support for conservative challenger Francois Fillon, who was
seen as a frontrunner a few weeks ago, has tumbled in the wake
of a financial scandal, losing ground to independent centrist
Emmanuel Macron and the anti-EU National Front leader Marine Le
Pen.
While most investors expect Le Pen to be defeated in the
run-off by a more moderate candidate, markets are nervous after
last year's experience of the Brexit referendum and Trump's
victory. The election will take place in two rounds on April 23
and May 7,
In addition, wrangling over Greece's bailout are starting to
haunt the market ahead of the euro group meeting on Feb. 20,
with two-year Greek debt yield soaring to near 10
percent on Tuesday, compared to around six percent just about
two weeks ago.
Elsewhere, the Chinese yuan dipped slightly following
Tuesday's data that showed China's foreign exchange reserves
unexpectedly fell below the closely watched $3 trillion level in
January for the first time in nearly six years.
Still, the market impact was limited as the fall in the
reserves, of $12.3 billion to $2.998 trillion, was the smallest
in seven months, indicating China's renewed crackdown on
outflows appears to be working, at least for now.
The yuan was little changed after dipping to one-week low of
6.847 per dollar in offshore trade and three-week low
of 6.8916 in the onshore trade.
"The fall was relatively small and had limited impact on the
mainland markets. It is not like we have seen massive capital
outflows," said Naoki Tashiro, head of TS China Research.
Oil prices extended falls, as a massive increase in U.S.
fuel inventories and a slump in Chinese demand implied that
global crude markets remain oversupplied despite OPEC-led
efforts to cut output.
International Brent crude futures fell 0.4 percent
to $54.81 per barrel. They were down 3.5 percent so far this
week.
