GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally as rate fears abate; dollar eases

* Cautious Yellen speech ripples through markets

* Dollar tumbles in aftermath of dovish comments

* Wall St rallies as fears of imminent rate hike fade

* Oil jumps on Wall Street rally, weak dollar (Updates with U.S. markets opening; previous dateline London)

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - An index of global stocks on Wednesday charged to its highest point since the start of the year, while the dollar weakened, as easing concerns about rising interest rates led investors into riskier assets.

Oil prices climbed, as commodities denominated in dollars became more attractive to users of other currencies. U.S. Treasury prices fell with benchmark yields rising from four-week lows amid selling in safe-haven bonds.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank should proceed cautiously as it looks to raise interest rates, pushing back on a handful of her colleagues who have suggested another move may be just around the corner.

Yellen’s comments were echoed on Wednesday by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, who said there was a high hurdle to raising rates in April, given low inflation.

“You have got the follow through from the Fed. They are taking one of the fears basically off the table at this point in terms of rising interest rates,” said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

“The market has been basically kind of moving almost in tandem with what has been happening with the dollar. That trade got reinforced yesterday.”

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 101.98 points, or 0.58 percent, at 17,735.09, the S&P 500 gained 10.18 points, or 0.5 percent, at 2,065.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.28 points, or 0.42 percent, at 4,866.91.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index advanced 1.3 percent.

MSCI’s index of world shares gained 1.4 percent, putting it into positive territory for 2016.

The dollar had hit its highest level in about two weeks against a basket of major currencies at the start of the week, boosted by a series of hawkish comments from Fed officials. But the greenback receded after Yellen’s comments, which pointed to global risks to the U.S economy.

The dollar fell another 0.4 percent on Wednesday. It is down about 4 percent this year and on track to post its biggest quarterly percentage decline in five years. The euro rose 0.5 percent against the dollar.

“(Yellen) seemed very biased towards the dovish side, and the market is taking that as a signal that the Fed is maybe trying to engineer a weaker currency or a more buoyant financial market, or possibly both,” Altana Hard Currency Fund manager Ian Gunner said in London.

U.S. private employers added 200,000 jobs in March, above economists’ expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 10/32 in price for a yield of 1.847 percent, up 3.5 basis points from late on Tuesday. The 10-year yield hit a four-week low of 1.800 percent on Tuesday.

U.S. crude prices rose 1.1 percent to $38.71 a barrel, while benchmark Brent climbed 1.3 percent to $39.63 a barrel.

“This year’s unusually strong correlation between the stock market and energy futures has been largely inspired by the common support of low to negative rates,” said Jim Ritterbusch of Chicago-based energy markets consultancy Ritterbusch & Associates. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Barani Krishnan in New York, John Geddie and Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski)