GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks retreat, dollar falls after six-day rally

* Oil jumps on surprise U.S. crude inventory draw

* Yen rebound weighs on dollar

* Earnings drag U.S., European stocks lower (Updates with opening of U.S. markets)

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. and European stocks stumbled on Wednesday after big gains a day earlier amid disappointing corporate earnings, while the U.S. dollar was set to snap a six-session rally.

Oil prices surged for a second day as data showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week.

The yen rebounded 0.6 percent against the dollar, halting declines against the greenback as Japan has threatened to intervene on its currency. Against a basket of currencies including the yen, the dollar fell 0.6 percent.

MSCI’s broad gauge of global stocks fell 0.2 percent. On Tuesday, the index climbed nearly 1.1 percent, its best session in about a month, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 had tallied its best day in about two months.

“There was no one real catalyst of any strength that really moved our market higher yesterday, so I think the movement that we’re seeing today is just a natural selloff,” said Jonathan Corpina, senior managing partner for Meridian Equity Partners in New York.

The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 109.65 points, or 0.61 percent, at 17,818.7, the S&P 500 was losing 8.85 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,075.54 and the Nasdaq Composite was dropping 17.51 points, or 0.36 percent, at 4,792.37.

Disappointing profit reports from Disney and Macy’s hurt stocks, with Disney the biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P 500, and Macy’s weighing on retailers.

With first-quarter earnings season largely complete, S&P 500 companies have mostly beaten analysts’ expectations, but profits are still estimated to have fallen 5.4 percent from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5 percent after two sessions of gains. Outdoor advertising group JC Decaux was among the worst performers after a weak outlook.

The dollar fell as investors booked profits on a day with no major U.S. economic data.

“The dollar’s bias hasn’t meaningfully brightened given deep market scepticism in the Federal Reserve firing an interest rate hike in the near future,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

Oil prices jumped after the U.S. government reported a big U.S. crude inventory draw for last week, surprising analysts who had expected a build instead.

Benchmark Brent rose 3.4 percent at $47.06 a barrel, while U.S. crude gained 2.8 percent to $45.90 a barrel. Oil prices have recovered some ground after touching 12-year lows earlier in 2016.

U.S. Treasuries were steady before the Treasury was due to sell $23 billion in 10-year notes, part of $62 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes gained 2/32 in price to yield 1.7525 percent, from a close of 1.76 percent on Tuesday.