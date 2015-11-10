GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dip, dollar back on track

* European, Asian shares fall, Wall St set to open lower

* Dollar index rises, euro back under pressure

* Asian shares ex-Japan hit 1-month low

* Markets pricing in at least 70 pct chance of Dec Fed hike

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mixed signals on corporate earnings and global growth pushed European and Asian stock markets lower on Tuesday while the dollar made more progress, driving below $1.07 per euro for the first time since April.

European stock exchanges started with some cautious gains before inching back into the red, and Wall Street looked set to open lower as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates next month.

More than 1 percent falls in Hong Kong and South Korea led Asian markets to one-month lows as the prospect of a rise in U.S. borrowing costs hit developing markets.

“People are a little nervous because the macro signals are so mixed,” said Andy Sullivan, a portfolio manager with Swiss investment firm GL Financial Group.

“The weak revenues we’ve seen on aggregate in the earnings season are obviously a sign of concern. Growth is both tepid and fragile. But profits were better and that says to me that companies have got themselves in better shape.”

After a healthier start, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.3 percent. Both have gained almost 10 percent this year, having recovered from a China-driven dip in July and August.

Vodafone shone in an otherwise mixed picture for European corporate earnings, with political uncertainty continuing to weigh on Portuguese stocks..

More than three quarters of companies have reported on the third quarter, and only 50 percent of European companies have met or beaten forecasts, compared to 74 percent of U.S. ones.

One supporting factor for European markets cited by traders was the weakness of the euro, which makes euro zone stocks broadly cheaper while also offering the hope of a competitive boost to companies.

The single currency fell to a 7-month low of $1.0697 as U.S. investors came on line and many banks expect more weakness in months ahead.

“If the Treasury/Bund spread rises above 170 basis points, we could see some more fragility in the euro,” said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.

“As long as it stays below $1.0820, the path of least resistance for the euro will be to the downside.”

A bigger than expected fall in Chinese inflation followed disappointing trade figures over the weekend and underlined the problems in an economy that has driven world growth for a decade. But they also add to expectations of more stimulus measures from Beijing to counter any slowdown.

Shanghai stocks were among the strongest performers in Asia, down just 0.1 percent at the close.

“Today’s data point to intensifying deflation risks in the Chinese economy which warrant more policy easing,” said HSBC economist Jing Li, forecasting 3 full percentage points of cuts in banking reserve ratios this and next year. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag and Alistair Smout; editing by John Stonestreet)