GLOBAL MARKETS-Tumbling oil price hurts equities ahead of Fed decision

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Global equity markets slipped in choppy trading on Monday as oil prices struggled to halt their slide and weakness in credit markets weighed on sentiment, with investors cautious ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike later this week.

Brent crude was down 2 percent at $37.17 after falling as low as $36.33 a barrel, its weakest since December 2008. A fall below $36.20 will take oil prices down to levels not seen since 2004. U.S. crude was little changed, up about 0.03 percent at $35.63 after earlier falling as low as $34.53.

The declines in energy weighed on commodity stocks in Europe, which turned negative after a positive start, while the S&P energy sector, down 0.8 percent, weighed on Wall Street.

Jitters in high-yield bond markets, which are among the most vulnerable to higher U.S. rates, also rattled investors. Lucidus Capital Partners has liquidated its entire portfolio and plans to return the $900 million it has under management to investors next month, according to a media report.

The SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF was off 0.7 percent at $33.46 and the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF lost 0.9 percent at $78.77.

“The tone is clearly negative today, but not nearly as negative as it was when you had a $34 handle on WTI, that was a key pivot point,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

“Away from that, the narratives and the themes are the same - we are concerned about junk bonds, we continue to be concerned about energy prices because we gave up almost 11 percent last week and are down 35 percent year to date.”

MSCI’s all-country world index lost 0.6 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1 percent to 1,383.95, erasing an earlier gain of 1 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 43.82 points, or 0.25 percent, to 17,221.39, the S&P 500 lost 5.27 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,007.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.62 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,916.84.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes lost 14/32 in price to yield 2.1883 percent.

The U.S. dollar slipped against major currencies, giving back earlier gains to resume last week’s weakness on worries that heightened market volatility, caused by the tumult in oil prices and credit markets, could limit the number of U.S. interest rate hikes.

The dollar index was down 0.1 percent at 97.46 and the euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.102.

A Fed rate hike on Wednesday, following a two-day policy meeting, is a near certainty in the eyes of investors. It would be the first increase after nearly a decade of loose policy that began with the onset of the global financial crisis, and is viewed as a first step towards normalizing monetary conditions.

Traders see an 85 percent chance the central bank will lift its targeted rate range to 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent from the current zero to 0.25 percent range, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

But against a backdrop of crumbling oil prices and stress in the high-yield bond market, analysts said the pace of future rate hikes is of key interest to investors.