GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rebound fizzles, sending global shares lower

* Oversupply fears pressure crude prices after overnight rally

* European bourses fall; Wall St starts with losses

* Nikkei gains in year’s final session; up 9.1 pct in 2015

* China’s yuan hits four-year low in offshore trade

By David Gaffen

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Global stock markets fell on Wednesday as oil prices slumped back towards 11-year lows, sapping investors’ appetite for risky assets and hurting the shares of mining and energy companies.

Stock markets rallied the previous day as oil prices rebounded on prospects for lower temperatures on both sides of the Atlantic. But on Wednesday benchmark Brent crude slid back below $37 a barrel, with investors worried about slowing demand and high supplies.

The fall in oil prices has been a major driver of financial markets this year, hammering energy companies, lowering inflation expectations and reinforcing bets on loose monetary policy in Europe and a slow tightening in the United States.

Wall Street was lower, led by declines in energy shares; Apple Inc, the most valuable public U.S. company, exerted the biggest drag on the S&P, falling 0.8 percent en route to what will be its first down year since 2008.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.23 percent to 17,680.98, the S&P 500 lost 0.31 percent to 2,071.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.4 percent, to 5,087.54.

The MSCI All World Index dipped 0.4 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.4 percent, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index declined by 0.6 percent, having both gained in the previous session.

Asian shares unwound earlier gains, with continued weakness in Chinese stocks. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1 percent, on track for a flat monthly performance and down 12 percent for the year.

“The ongoing weakness in the oil price is dragging down the markets,” said John Plassard, senior equity sales executive at Mirabaud Securities in Geneva.

Crude prices have plunged by two-thirds since mid-2014 as soaring output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and the United States led to a global surplus of between half a million and 2 million barrels per day.

The yen, which is traditionally sought at times of market uncertainty, inched up to 120.56 yen per dollar. The dollar was 0.2 percent higher against a basket of major currencies.

China’s yuan hit its weakest in over four years in offshore trading, after the People’s Bank of China set a lower midpoint. It was lately slightly stronger against the dollar, at 6.5710 yuan. Sources told Reuters the PBOC was temporarily suspending some foreign banks’ foreign exchange, in an effort to curb the yuan’s depreciation.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.25 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei ended the country’s final trading day of the year up 0.3 percent, off session highs but still gaining 9.1 percent for 2015.

Benchmark U.S. Treasuries were little changed, with the 10-year Treasury yielding 2.31 percent.

On the last trading day of 2015 for European bond markets, 10-year German Bund yields were flat at 0.63 percent and up nearly 10 basis points on the year.

Gold ticked higher, with gains capped by weaker oil, although the metal remained on track for a third successive yearly fall. (Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Patrick Graham in London, and Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by Catherine Evans and Nick Zieminski)