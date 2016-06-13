GLOBAL MARKETS-Brexit fears drag on world stocks, boost yen

* Poll showed 10-point lead for "Leave" camp

* U.S. stocks lower along with European shares

* Sterling down broadly, oil drops (Updates with early U.S. market activity, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Global stock markets eased while the yen firmed on Monday amid concerns Britain may be on the verge of leaving the European Union following a June 23 referendum on its membership, an outcome that could adversely impact the world economy.

A vote to leave the 28-member bloc, dubbed "Brexit," could tip Europe back into recession and has surged to the forefront of investor concerns.

Uncertainty over the outcome of this week's U.S. Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting contributed to market worries, though the U.S. central bank is expected to leave rates unchanged. A much weaker-than-expected U.S. employment report for May has drastically reduced the chances of the Fed hiking rates either in June or July.

Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York, said Brexit has kept the market on edge. He cited the unknown impact on the British economy, as well as the fact that the exit would "present the first formal challenge to the current global economic order and could spark a much wider and more dangerous fracture of the European Union."

The euro dropped to its lowest against the yen, 119.01 , since February 2013. It was last at 119.88, down 0.4 percent. Sterling, which was down broadly, also fell, to a three-year low of 149.50 yen. The pound last traded down 0.7 percent at 151.79 yen.

Wall Street fell slightly in late morning trading in New York.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.68 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,815.66, the S&P 500 lost 6.73 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,089.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.75 points, or 0.51 percent, to 4,869.80.

European shares fell to their lowest in more than two months amid unease over a possible British exit from the European Union.

MSCI's all-country world stock index was down 1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 1.6 percent.

Data out of China, showing fixed-asset investment slipped below 10 percent for the first time since 2000, added to day's weaker tone in equities.

U.S. Treasury yields fell to a four-month low as increased fears about Britain exiting the EU weighed on investor risk appetite.

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 2/32 in price to yield 1.63 percent, after earlier falling to 1.61 percent, the lowest since Feb. 11. Ten-year yields in Germany remained near zero, close to record lows.

Oil prices were down in volatile trading. Brent dipped 0.57 percent to $50.25, while U.S. crude futures fell 0.61 percent to $48.77. (Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York, and Patrick Graham and Alistair Smout in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)