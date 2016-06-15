GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise as Fed expectations soothe Brexit fears

* Shares up in Europe, Asia before Fed rate decision

* Fed expectations soothe Brexit-jangled nerves

* Sterling rises, safe-haven yen and Swiss franc dip

* Irish yield premium over German highest in nearly a year

By Nigel Stephenson

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - European shares rose and sterling gained against the dollar and yen on Wednesday as expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates any time soon soothed investors on edge over whether Britain will vote to leave the European Union.

U.S. shares, which have not been immune to Brexit fears, are likely to open higher, according to index futures .

Worries that Britain, the world’s fifth-largest economy, could quit the EU after June’s 23 referendum have dominated markets this week and driven investors towards safe-haven assets such as gold and the Swiss franc.

Several recent opinion polls have put the “Leave” campaign ahead, though bookmakers’ odds still favour a vote to remain.

But with the Fed seen certain to keep rates on hold later in the day and many in markets seeing only an outside chance of a hike this year, investors on Wednesday showed a greater appetite for risk, with the yen and the Swiss franc taking a back seat.

“It’s a minor turnaround to the negative sentiment of the last few days, but there is a bit more risk appetite across the board, with the Fed’s likely position lending a bit of support,” said Hantec Markets’ analyst Richard Perry.

Sterling gained ground for the first time in a week and was last up 0.5 percent at $1.4185, having hit a two-month low of $1.4091 on Tuesday. The pound rose 0.3 percent to 150.71 yen.

The dollar strengthened 0.1 percent to 106.20 yen, having fallen as far as 105.63 yen on Tuesday. The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.1228 and 0.2 percent to 1.0815 Swiss francs.

Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 share index rose nearly 1 percent, nonetheless underperforming the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was up 1.2 percent, breaking a five-day Brexit-induced losing streak.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eked out slight gains, though Japan’s Nikkei stocks index added 0.4 percent.

Chinese stocks took in their stride the fact that MSCI again declined to admit Chinese domestic shares to its main emerging markets index. The blue-chip CSI 300 index rose 1.3 percent.

However, analysts and traders cautioned that the break from the intense focus on Brexit may be only be brief.

Economists have warned that Britain leaving the EU’s single market would not only hit British assets but could even trigger a European recession.

Ireland, Britain’s near neighbour and a major trading partner, felt the impact of Brexit fears as the differential between Irish and German 10-year government bond yields hit its widest in nearly a year at 0.88 percent.

“Ireland in the last few days has been the clear underperformer as markets penalise the country’s strong trade links with the UK,” ING rates strategist Martin van Vliet said.

German 10-year bonds, deemed one of the world’s safest assets, yielded 1.3 basis points, having turned negative on Tuesday for the first time, falling as low as minus 0.3 bps.

Japanese 10-year government bond yields hit the latest in a series of record lows at minus 0.17 percent, with traders blaming Brexit fears.

The Bank of Japan unveils its latest policy decision on Thursday and is widely expected to keep rates unchanged.

Oil prices fell, with international benchmark Brent crude , dropping for a fifth consecutive day. It last traded at $49.08 a barrel, down 75 cents.

Gold dipped 0.6 percent to $1,278 an ounce, having touched its highest since May 6 at $1,289.80 on Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Nichola Saminather in Singapore and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, Anirban Nag, Sudip Kar-Gupta and John Geddie in London; Editing by Gareth Jones)