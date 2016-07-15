GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares slip after Nice attack, U.S. yields surge

* S&P 500 hits intraday record high of 2,169.05

* Dow hits intraday record high of 18,557.43

* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit three-week highs

* European shares lower after deadly Nice attack

* Dollar hits three-week high against yen

* Gold set for first weekly fall in seven (Updates to U.S. trading; changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Friday after at least 84 people died in an attack in France and U.S. Treasury yields jumped as strong economic data renewed prospects of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year, while U.S. stocks traded nearly unchanged.

Shares of European travel and leisure companies fell, weighing on the region's stock markets, after the attack in the city of Nice, which also injured scores of people.

The STOXX Europe 600 Travel & Leisure index fell 1.2 percent.

The benchmark S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average stock indexes edged up to fresh record intraday highs on stronger-than-expected June retail sales data before turning flat.

The S&P hit 2,169.05, topping Thursday's record intraday peak and marking its fifth straight record intraday high, and the Dow hit 18,557.43, its fourth consecutive record peak.

The Commerce Department said U.S. retail sales increased 0.6 percent last month, marking the third straight month of gains. The data offset disappointing second-quarter results from big banks and helped boost U.S. shares.

Data showing China's economy grew a slightly stronger-than-expected 6.7 percent in the second quarter as the government stepped up spending bolstered MSCI's all-country world equity index to an eight-month high of 412.63.

"I am optimistic about the (U.S.) markets today, but we are going to see some reaction to the attack in Nice," said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth in New York.

Yields on safe-haven U.S. Treasuries maturing between two and 10 years hit three-week highs, with benchmark 10-year yields reaching 1.596 percent, while 30-year yields hit more than two-week highs after the U.S. data added to expectations the Fed may raise rates again this year.

"Over the last week or so we've gotten stronger-than-expected data across the board," said Dan Mulholland, head of Treasury trading at Credit Agricole in New York. "It's weighing on the market now that the flight-to-quality trade fades."

MSCI's all-country world equity index was last down 0.51 point, or 0.12 percent, at 411.19.

The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 7.23 points, or 0.04 percent, at 18,513.64. The S&P 500 was last down 1.17 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,162.58. The Nasdaq Composite was off 3.63 points, or 0.07 percent, at 5,030.43.

Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was last down 0.30 percent at 1,333.67.

Crude oil prices were mostly flat after the economic data from top energy consumers the United States and China had given them a short-lived boost, although gains were capped by concerns over a persistent supply glut.

The safe-haven Japanese yen and gold also fell. The dollar rose to a three-week high of 106.30 yen and was set for its biggest weekly gain against the Japanese currency in 17 years.

Gold was set for its first weekly loss since May. Spot gold was last down 0.55 percent at $1,327.31 an ounce.