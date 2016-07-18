GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks hover near record highs, oil falls

* Safety trades unwound after Turkey coup bid crushed

* Turkish lira rebounds but local stocks plummets

* Oil prices fall but hold above Friday's lows

* SoftBank deal to buy ARM buoys European stocks (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock prices were higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial and Standard & Poor's 500 hovering near record highs amid upbeat company earnings, while oil fell as traders brushed off a failed coup in Turkey over the weekend.

As Turkish authorities sought to retaliate for a faction of armed forces' bid to seize power, traders pared their safe-haven holdings of yen, gold and low-risk government bonds, though they clung to some of their gains seen when the coup attempt broke.

"The markets are going to be driven by earnings reports, while geopolitical problems take a backseat for now," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

Bank of America, the No.2 U.S. bank by assets, and fellow S&P 500 component Hasbro posted better than expected profit for the second quarter, mirroring the results of the few companies, including big banks, that reported last week.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 24.72 points, or 0.13 percent, at 18,541.27, the S&P 500 was 4.77 points, or 0.22 percent, higher at 2,166.51 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 27.68 points, or 0.55 percent, at 5,057.27.

Japan's SoftBank Group's $32-billion deal to buy British chip designer ARM Holdings briefly lifted European equities to a three-week high.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.1 percent at 1,334.15.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, rose 0.23 points or 0.06 percent, to 411.45.

Turkish stock prices, however, were down 7.4 percent.

In the oil market, Brent crude was last down $1.00, or down 2.1 percent, at $46.61 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down $0.93, or down 2.02 percent, at $45.02 per barrel.

In the currency market, the yen was down 0.7 percent against the dollar and 1 percent versus the euro as safe-haven trades tied to the coup in Turkey were largely reversed.

The dollar index was little changed at 96.574.

The Turkish lira recovered after posting its biggest one-day drop against the greenback since Oct. 2008 on Friday as news of the coup attempt broke, according to Reuters data. It was last up 1.4 percent at 2.98 lira.

Spot gold prices fell $4.44 or 0.33 percent, to $1,333.01 an ounce.

Although concerns about Turkey's stability have abated for now, yields on 10-year U.S. and German government debt slipped on expectations the European Central Bank may embark on more stimulus to help the region's sluggish economy.

The 10-year Treasury yield was down 1 basis point at 1.58 percent, and the 10-year Bund yield down 3 basis points at -0.029 percent. (Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Nigel Stephenson, Patrick Graham and Sudip Kar-Gupta in London, Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Nick Zieminski)