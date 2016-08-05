FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar jump on bumper U.S. jobs number
August 5, 2016 / 11:44 AM / a year ago

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar jump on bumper U.S. jobs number

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Non-farm payrolls jump 255K vs 180K forecast

* Supports case for Fed interest rate hike this year

* UK shares hit one-year highs, European mkts higher

* Dollar gains almost 1 cent to $1.1082 vs euro

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Stock markets gained on Friday after far stronger than forecast U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers added to a perceived boost to Europe's growth prospects from a new package of Bank of England monetary easing.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, already up on the day, gained 0.5 percent by 1233 GMT and Wall Street was set to open a third of a percent higher after the payrolls showed employers created 255,000 jobs last month.

That dwarfed analysts' 180,000 median forecast and reinvigorated speculation over the chances of a rise in U.S. Federal Reserve interest rates later this year, pushing the dollar almost a cent higher against the euro.

German 10-year bond yields also hit a day's high of -0.13 percent after the data, up 2 full basis points on the day.

The dollar, which fell 2 percent last week and slipped almost 0.2 against a basket of currencies on Friday, flipped to trade 0.3 percent higher on the day. (Reporting by Patrick Graham, Nigel Stephenson, Jemima Kelly, and Sudip Kar-Gupta in London)

