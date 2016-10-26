GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price declines weigh on European markets

* Oil oversupply worries rise as OPEC squabbles over deal

* Iraq wants supply cut exemption as it battles Islamic State

* Declining iPhone sales among disappointing U.S. results

* Sterling recovers after Carney's comment

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday maintaining a gloomy trend set in Asia and the United States, and with concerns about a global glut of oil looming over the market.

Mixed results from the continent's banking sector and losses in the mining sector pushed the pan-European STOXX 600 index down 0.6 percent.

The losses came after oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday as a report showing a surge in U.S. crude stocks, rising production in Nigeria and squabbling among producers about a planned output cut re-ignited concerns about oversupply.

Brent crude futures were down 51 cents at one stage at $50.28 a barrel before recovering slightly to $50.40.

"The recent drop in oil prices is partially responsible but also indices continue to struggle for momentum as they attempt to break above their recent highs," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Reports of U.S. oil inventories rising more than expected last week were contributing to oil price declines, he said.

Traders said squabbles within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) about a planned output cut later this year were also weighing on oil markets.

Iraq, OPEC's second biggest oil producer, wants to be exempt from the cut, arguing it needs the revenues to fight Islamic State.

Another factor behind European and Asian stock price weakness was disappointing results and forecasts from U.S. companies on Tuesday - most notably with Apple recording declining iPhones sales.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, is down 0.08 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.8 percent, while Japan's Nikkei reversed earlier losses to close up 0.15 percent as the yen pulled back.

European equities were also edgy as investors digested a slew of earnings reports, with commodity-related stocks and with British bank Lloyds under pressure, though well-received results from Santander buoyed Spanish stocks.

Antofagasta led the losses in the mining sector, dropping 6.5 percent.

CARNEY EFFECT

In currency markets, sterling recovered from Monday's lows after Bank of England (BoE) governor Mark Carney said in a speech the central bank could not ignore the effect of sterling's slide on inflation.

This increased expectations that policymakers would leave rates unchanged next week.

Sterling rose 0.12 percent against the dollar to $1.2198, coming off Monday's trough of $1.2081, which was the lowest level since the Oct. 7 "flash crash".

The euro, which slid to a 7 1/2-month low of $1.0851 on Tuesday, recovered to end the session flat, and was trading little changed at $1.0887 on Wednesday.

With investors looking ahead to U.S. third-quarter gross domestic product data on Friday, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global peers, fell 0.20 percent to 98.513.

It hit its highest level since Feb. 1 on Tuesday as traders saw a better than 78 percent chance of an interest rise hike by the Federal Reserve in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Additional reporting by Nichola Saminather and Ethan Lou)