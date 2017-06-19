* Tech, retail bounce from selloff
* Oil steadies after four-week slump
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 19 World stock markets advanced
on Monday as technology and retail stocks rebounded from recent
declines and U.S. Treasury yields rose in the wake of hawkish
comments from a Federal Reserve official.
The tech sector, up 1.4 percent, pushed equity
indexes on Wall Street higher, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting
intraday records. The group had fallen 3.4 percent over the past
two weeks.
"Some of it is folks taking a second look at names that may
have been unduly punished in the rotation out of tech that
started about ten days ago," said David Lefkowitz, senior equity
strategist at UBS Wealth Management Americas in New York.
"Which makes sense; there has been no change in the
fundamentals for the tech sector."
Retailers in Europe, up 0.8 percent, and the U.S.
, up 0.7 percent, recouped some losses suffered in the
wake of news on Friday of Amazon's $13.7 billion deal
to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods Market.
It was Amazon's first major brick-and-mortar acquisition in
the sector and already-struggling retailers were hit hard by the
prospect of having a well-known disruptor as a competitor.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.13 points,
or 0.45 percent, to 21,481.41, the S&P 500 gained 15.46
points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,448.61 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 70.77 points, or 1.15 percent, to 6,222.53.
A gain in Europe's banks, up 1.5 percent, also
boosted European shares in the wake of broker upgrades for
Credit Suisse.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.96
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.62 percent.
DUDLEY COMMENTS
The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields moved higher after
comments from New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley
that reinforced expectations the central bank will continue on
its path of tightening monetary policy.
The dollar index, tracking the greenback against a
basket of key currencies, rose 0.22 percent, with the euro
down 0.28 percent to $1.1166.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 5/32 in price
to yield 2.174 percent, from 2.157 percent late on Friday.
The Fed raised rates last week and said it would begin
cutting its holdings of bonds and other securities this year.
The stronger dollar weighed on gold prices, but losses were
curbed by uncertainty as talks commenced on the terms of
Britain's departure from the European Union.
Britain's negotiators came to Brussels seeking a "new, deep
and special partnership with the European Union" on Monday as
talks on the unprecedented British withdrawal from the bloc
finally got under way.
Oil prices managed to steady after four straight weeks of
declines sparked by rising production in the United States,
Libya and Nigeria, which had taken the edge off an OPEC-led
initiative to cut output to support the market.
U.S. crude rose 0.29 percent to $44.87 per barrel
and Brent was last at $47.58, up 0.44 percent on the
day.
