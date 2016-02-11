GLOBAL MARKETS-Global benchmark index drop confirms bear market

(Updates to close of U.S. markets)

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Stock indexes worldwide stumbled on Thursday on fears over the health of the global economy, with a global equity benchmark index closing the day more than 20 percent below its record high last May, confirming global stocks are in a bear market.

MSCI’s all-country world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, was last down 4.73 points, or 1.32 percent, to 353.35. The index hit its lowest level in more than two and a half years and was down 20.18 percent from an all-time high close of 442.70 on May 21, 2015.