RPT-REUTERS SUMMIT-Emerging markets: the comeback kid for 2016

By Sujata Rao and Tariro Mzezewa

LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 19 - After a miserable few years, emerging markets are in line for a strong rebound in capital flows in 2016, some of the world’s biggest investors predicted this week, although they warned that the benefits will not be shared evenly.

Speakers at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit this year were mostly positive about emerging market prospects. In contrast to the gloom pervading last year’s summit, the worst fears of a Chinese hard landing appear to have ebbed, while steep declines in asset prices may have opened up value.

Losses of up to 30 percent in currencies such as the Brazilian real and Malaysian ringgit against the U.S. dollar have also convinced many that long-delayed economic adjustment is under way, with balance of payments gaps narrowing and reforms kicking off in some countries.

“Emerging as a theme is back going into next year,” Pascal Blanque, who oversees $1 trillion at Amundi Asset Management, told the summit in London.

“We will see inflows moving back into the so-called emerging space on a discriminatory basis. I am seeing appetite growing to play the combination of cheap currency and growth rebalancing.”

Blanque’s “conviction” trade in EM, driven by belief in a soft landing in China, is ASEAN, the Asian trade bloc comprising countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.

A turnaround, if it materialises, will ironically come during a year when many reckon the U.S. Federal Reserve will be raising interest rates, in turn boosting the dollar: both have historically been harbingers of misery for developing countries.

But Fed tightening looks likely to be less hawkish than anticipated, and will be countered by policy in Europe and Japan where, Blanque says, “unlimited” stimulus is forthcoming.

Reuters earlier this month reported that big asset managers had started to cautiously raise emerging market allocations, reckoning the selloff had gone far enough.

The new-found bullishness is also partly down to signs of recovery in Western consumer demand as central bank stimulus and lower oil prices start feeding through to spending power.

Percival Stanion, head of multi-asset at Swiss firm Pictet, predicts retailers will enjoy bumper Christmas sales after several lean years, in turn benefiting manufacturing hubs such as Taiwan, China and Korea.

Until recently, Stanion had zero allocation to emerging markets, but he has started buying debt. He is holding off on equities pending proof of China’s stabilisation but has a positive view.

“We are expecting ... higher double-digits (returns) for places like emerging markets as a whole. It could well take some months before the rally gets established,” he told the London leg of the summit.

OUTFLOWS TO INFLOWS

With its growth premium to richer peers hitting 16-year lows, the developing world will see the first net capital outflow this year since 1988, according to the Institute of International Finance, the world’s most closely watched monitor of capital flows to emerging markets.

Around $60 billion has exited mutual funds dedicated to emerging stocks and bonds this year, according to fund tracker EPFR Global. Shares in EM-focused asset managers such as Ashmore and Aberdeen have fallen 10 to 20 percent this year.

Many remain cautious - Bonnie Baha at DoubleLine Capital in New York sees more pitfalls ahead, especially from the stronger dollar. But others see value beneath the rubble.

Aberdeen CIO Anne Richards, for instance, predicts double-digit equity gains in 2016.

“The elastic is a bit stretched and it gets stretched to a point when value hunters start to sniff around,” said Richards, who runs $480 billion.

“You can buy higher return-on-equity companies with lower multiples right across EM ... We can buy loads of companies that have lower debt-to-equity and we can buy them for less.”

(Emerging equity valuation: link.reuters.com/rut87v)

Similarly Mauro Ratto, head of emerging markets at Pioneer, expects “nice single-digit returns” on EM bonds, betting that many countries will have room to cut interest rates in 2016.

DISCRIMINATION

The summit was notable for investors’ growing wariness of the three decade-old emerging markets concept, which lumps together vastly disparate countries - commodity importers with exporters and fast-growth economies with those in recession.

Summit participants were unanimously bullish on India, for instance and considered Brazil as too risky.

Rick Rieder, CIO of fundamental fixed income for BlackRock, said in New York that some developing sovereigns compare favourably with parts of Europe.

“EM is a really unfair moniker, that Ukraine and Venezuela live in the same world as Mexico, the Philippines and India,” Rieder said. “If you take places like Mexico and India, I think there’s a grave injustice.”

Amundi’s Blanque said that rather than buying emerging market assets en masse, investors will focus next year on markets that can capitalise on domestic demand rather than exports, and are seeing economic growth recover.

“It will be a game where you will see the winners take it all,” he added. (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench and Karin Strohecker, editing by Larry King)