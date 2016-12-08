FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco cuts overweight position on emerging market equities
December 8, 2016 / 10:53 AM / 8 months ago

Pimco cuts overweight position on emerging market equities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - PIMCO said on Thursday said it had cut its overweight position in emerging market equities on concerns over U.S. trade policy under President-elect Donald Trump.

"We've cut our EM overweight down to neutral given the heightened risk of protectionist and anti-trade policies in the U.S.," PIMCO portfolio managers said in a note, adding that the fund remains slightly overweight emerging market debt.

The fund also said it had pared its "modest underweight" position on equities overall to a neutral position.

The world's largest bond investor also said it saw U.S. inflation-linked government bonds as the new "risk free" asset rather than fixed-rate U.S. Treasuries. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by John Geddie)

