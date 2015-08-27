'Black swan' hedge fund Qbasis cashes in on market ructions

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Qbasis, a hedge fund which more than doubled clients’ money during the 2008 financial crisis, is cashing in again by exploiting fresh turmoil in global markets.

The fund, which aims to profit from market dislocations, as described in the “black swan” theory of academic Nassim Nicholas Taleb, gained about 11 percent this month to Aug. 24, Chief Executive Florian Wagner told Reuters.

Peers as measured by the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index lost 3.2 percent in the month to Aug. 25 as ructions triggered by fears over the health of the Chinese economy led to steep losses in markets across the globe.

Prominent hedge funds such as William Ackman’s Pershing Square, Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors and Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital have lost money this month.

Based in Austria, Qbasis uses mathematical models to evaluate risk, pricing and timing in financial markets.

This month, the fund has gained through intra-day trading in equity indices, shorting stocks and taking long positions on the euro against the US dollar.

The euro hit $1.1715 on Monday, a seven-month high.

The fund also benefited from short positions on oil prices.

Investors are increasingly looking for ways to protect their portfolios amid rising volatility and markets shocks, sending billions of dollars to hedge funds.

“It helps people to sleep better, they don’t have to worry so much about their timing,” Wagner said. “So many people are struggling with when should they go long, when should they go out of the market.”

Hedge funds attracted $48 billion in fresh inflows in the quarter to June, up from $29 billion in the first quarter of the year, according to data from industry tracker Preqin.

Qbasis said in June it would receive more than $200 million in its fund from Britain’s Omada Capital, signalling rising interest in hedge fund strategies which can profit from steep declines in asset prices.

The Qbasis i Trend fund strategy returned 157 percent in 2008 when the S&P 500 Index plunged 38.5 percent. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Sinead Cruise and Susan Thomas)