By Jamie McGeever and Vikram Subhedar
LONDON Dec 21 Traditional measures of
volatility at historic lows and Wall Street stocks at new record
highs went hand-in-hand in 2016 with traders fretting about
bouts of wild stock-price swings and currency flash-crashes.
The past year has been nothing if not paradoxical for
financial markets - a landscape that will probably persist in
2017.
The proliferation of automated trading and passive
investing, extreme levels of speculative positioning in an
increasingly regulated broking world suggest investors should
brace for periodic turbulence even if markets are mostly calm.
While the measures of future or implied price volatility
look remarkably subdued, they are disguising a minefield in
individual securities and currencies, and - during particular
periods - micro market storms that may become magnified as U.S.
interest rates rise and other central banks step back from years
of anaesthetising money-printing.
An analysis of intraday volatility across major equity, bond
and currency markets shows that episodes of sudden, extreme
market volatility has become more commonplace in the last two
years, even though implied volatility has been contained.
With the world's biggest investment banks shrinking
market-making activities and balance sheets to comply with
post-crisis regulations, the scope for sudden market shocks is
rising.
"Trades often move in bigger size, quicker, and in blocks,"
said Charlie Bristow, co-head of rates trading at JP Morgan.
"The speed at which order book depth can go from high to low is
a new phenomenon, and it won't go away if volatility remains
where it is."
Officials at the Bank for International Settlements have
said that the VIX index is no longer the default barometer of
investor sentiment and risk appetite - that's now the dollar -
and that bouts of extreme volatility will be more commonplace.
Not much of a concern, Claudio Borio, head of the BIS'
monetary and economic department, says, along as such bouts pose
no threat to institutions' stability or market functioning.
GET ME BLOCKS
Part of the issue is that markets are now driven by
lightening quick, complex, computerised trading programmes at
the big banks and investment funds. Many of these algorithmic
models pick up the same 'buy' and 'sell' signals, magnifying
price swings.
These conditions triggered the "flash crash" in sterling on
Oct. 7, which the BIS is investigating with input from the Bank
of England.
The pound dived and rebounded by about 10 percent in a few
minutes in early Asian trading that day, an unprecedented swing
for a major currency at an hour when the market is at its lowest
ebb.
Market participants generally agree that algorithmic machine
trading that makes up much of the global currency market played
a role, while some have speculated the initial move may have
come from electronic news gathering software or other parameters
used in trading programmes.
"We have moved towards more transparent and more automated
markets. What that means is that when something happens, firstly
everyone knows about it and, secondly, it tends to happen very
quickly," said Vlad Khandros, global head of market structure
and liquidity strategy at UBS.
In equities, the surge in the use of exchange-traded funds
which provide investors access to markets at a much lower cost
than traditional actively-managed portfolios has significantly
altered trading.
Roughly 10 percent of a full-day's average trading volume
across U.S. exchanges now happens at the close, UBS estimates,
nearly double levels seen a few years ago, as ETFs are
benchmarked to closing prices.
Institutional investors who buy and sell in large quantities
are getting increasingly averse to trading intra-day on
traditional exchanges when volumes are light.
"What we keep hearing from clients is 'get me blocks'," said
UBS' Khandros, referring to large transactions that brokers help
facilitate.
This creates a self-fulfilling cycle of higher trading
volumes concentrated in smaller windows on any given day leaving
markets prone to sudden swings when no large investor is around
to step in.
$3 TRILLION SWING
Yet the speed of the market recovery from the Brexit and
U.S. election votes set a record since 2004, according to Bank
of America Merrill Lynch.
There will be no shortage of similar risk events next year.
Germany and France hold general elections, with the populist far
right in both countries expected to gain ground.
The lack of visibility on what Donald Trump's presidency
holds could be doubly unnerving given that the Fed is expected
to continue raising interest rates.
Wall Street is at a record high, the dollar a 14-year peak,
and speculators bets against 10-year U.S. Treasuries on the
Chicago futures exchange are near record levels.
According to Deutsche Bank, world stocks have added $3
trillion in value since Trump's victory and the value of world
bonds has slumped by the same.
Yet all signs point to markets being more fragile than the
low level of aggregate volatility suggests.
Higher rates, a shift to fiscal stimulus and changing
political winds all mark big shifts from the post-2008
investment world and will likely require a significant
adjustment in approach.
"Volatility can no longer be put back into the central bank
box," BAML analysts wrote.
