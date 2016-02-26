METALS-London copper eyes firmer Feb close as China files back in

* Shanghai copper premiums fall by $5 to $92.50

* Supply stress seen in LME aluminium as backwardation flares

* Coming up: U.S. GDP estimate Q4 at 1330 GMT (Adds comment, detail; updates prices)

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - London copper edged up on Friday, and was set to close February slightly higher as a gradual ramp up in activity following Lunar New Year was offset by concerns about weakness in the global economy.

Some calm had descended on broader markets as equities stabilised following heavy falls on mainland China stock exchanges in the previous session, with focus shifting to a G20 meet that started in Shanghai on Friday.

“Our guess is that the bias (for metals) over the short-term will be to the upside given the steady tone seen in U.S. equity markets and the weaker dollar,” INTL FC Stone said in a note.

“The G20 finance ministers meeting starts this weekend and investors may be somewhat encouraged by the inevitable talk of easy money and increased stimulus that will be needed to head off ... a growing global slowdown.”

China stocks posted modest gains on Friday, a day after tumbling more than 6 percent for their biggest one-day loss in a month.

The world’s financial leaders are meeting to discuss ways to calm global markets and spur economic growth, and are likely to declare their readiness to take action if conditions worsen. Chinese policymakers sought to manage expectations around the pace of the country’s economic reforms.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.4 percent to $4,620 a tonne by 0712 GMT, clawing back half the previous session’s losses when it plumbed its lowest in a week at $4,578 a tonne. Prices were set for a monthly gain of 1.3 percent.

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper fell 0.5 percent to close at 35,840 yuan ($5,483) a tonne.

Premiums for copper in Shanghai bonded warehouse dropped $5 to $92.50 amid plentiful local supply. ShFE copper inventories hit a record peak last week. <0#BASEBW-SHMET>

In an encouraging sign for metals demand, China’s home prices rose for a fourth straight month in January with big cities leading the gains, suggesting an uneven recovery in the housing market as the government’s pro-growth policies gain traction.

Shanghai zinc nickel and tin all fell around 1.5 percent as traders booked profits from earlier in the week.

LME tin prices were the biggest gainer for February, surging by 8 percent and defying the downdraft sweeping commodity markets. Prices for the metal used to solder electronics have jumped this year thanks to reduced production in major exporter Indonesia.

Elsewhere, there were signs of supply stress on LME aluminium, with backwardation flaring to a 10-month top as cash jumped to the highest since April against the benchmark, which should spark deliveries to the LME. CMAL0-3

Meanwhile, China has granted six large banks quotas to issue asset-backed securities (ABS) with non-performing loans as underlying assets, adding a fresh way for lenders to manage troubled loans, two sources with direct knowledge of the issue told Reuters.

