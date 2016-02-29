FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper falls from three-month high, steady oil supports
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 29, 2016 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

METALS-Copper falls from three-month high, steady oil supports

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Coming Up: U.S. Chicago PMI Feb at 1445 GMT

 (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
    By Melanie Burton
    MELBOURNE, Feb 29 (Reuters) - London copper fell from a
three-month top amid light profit-taking on Monday, as sagging
China equities eroded a fragile calm that stemmed from steadying
oil prices and a brightening economic picture from the U.S.
    China stocks closed at their lowest in a month on Monday, as
investors sold on fears that rising real estate prices will
cannibalise funds from shares. 
    While an improving Chinese property market bodes well for
base metals demand, a fall in shares tainted sentiment already
made fragile after the G20 group of leading economies failed to
come up with concrete, new measures to boost growth at the
weekend. 
    London Metal Exchange copper slipped 1.1 percent to
$4,654 a tonne by 0717 GMT, paring a 2.2-percent advance from
the previous session when it struck its strongest since Nov. 16
at $4,771.
    Broker Triland said a lack of follow-through buying from
copper's Friday break-out suggested the market was not convinced
by the upmove.
    "We see this move as fairly negative for the price in that
there was clearly no follow-through buying on the technical
break. It looks like we are set for more sideways price action,"
Triland said in a note.
    Investors worried about the risk of a new global recession
are hoping that data over the coming week will show that some
momentum remains in the world economy, eight years into its slow
recovery from the financial crisis. 
    Metals markets will be watching China's industrial
production figures out on Tuesday and U.S. non-farm payrolls
U.S. on Friday. 
    "Certainly the mood (had been) improving - there's a
definite change in sentiment which I think is driving prices;
fundamental data hasn't been particularly bad for a while," said
strategist Daniel Hynes of ANZ in Sydney.
    "Anything that beats expectations is certainly going to be
jumped on," said ANZ's Hynes.
    Shanghai Futures Exchange copper pared overnight
gains to close up 0.1 percent at 35,840 yuan ($5,474.35) a
tonne.
     Hedge funds and money managers again reduced a bearish bet
in copper futures and options in the week to Feb. 23, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
 
     Brent crude futures edged up on Monday after already making
up ground last week as indicators mounted of the market
bottoming out. 
    Elsewhere, Japan's industrial output rose the most in a year
in January, tentatively signalling a pick-up in factory
activity, but the outlook global market jitters and weakening
demand both at home and abroad remain. 
    U.S. consumer spending rose solidly in January and
underlying inflation picked up by the most in four years,
keeping Federal Reserve interest rate increases on the table.
 

    PRICES    
    Three month LME copper          
    Most active ShFE copper         
    Three month LME aluminium       
    Most active ShFE aluminium      
    Three month LME zinc            
    Most active ShFE zinc           
    Three month LME lead            
    Most active ShFE lead           
    Three month LME nickel          
    Most active ShFE nickel          
    Three month LME tin             
    Most active ShFE tin                    
($1 = 6.5469 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.