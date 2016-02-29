METALS-Aluminium hits 4-1/2 month high after China cuts bank reserve ratio

* Aluminium producers seek premium increase in Japan * China's move seeks to revive economic growth * Chile copper production down 14 pct in Jan (Updates with closing prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Aluminium hit a 4-1/2 month high and copper trimmed losses on Monday after top metals consumer China cut its reserve ratio for banks in an effort to revive flagging growth. Investors welcomed the move by China's central bank to reduce the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the fifth time since February last year. "Any sense of proactive policymaking in China towards stabilising the economy and the exchange rate will be taken positively by commodity markets," said Nicholas Snowdon, metals analyst at Standard Chartered in London. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.8 percent to close at $1,573 a tonne after touching $1,589, its highest since Oct. 15. The premium for LME cash aluminium over the benchmark three-month contract CMAL0-3 jumped to $18 a tonne, the strongest since April 2015, indicating tight near-term supply. Some big aluminium producers are seeking an increase in surcharges of 14-18 percent for physical delivery to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, sources said. StanChart's Snowdon was wary of predicting continued gains in base metals, given the strong rebound from January lows that has lifted the LME index of six metals by 9 percent since Jan. 12. "Both the physical market and most recent economic data from China suggest that we should see come consolidation in prices in the near term." LME prices were dampened during Asian trading by a retreat by Chinese equities, with sentiment also hit by this weekend's failure of the G20 group of leading economies to come up with concrete measures to boost growth. LME copper recovered most of its losses after the Chinese central bank news and ended down 0.2 percent at $4,695 a tonne, having earlier fallen by as much as 1.3 percent. In the previous session copper jumped by 2.2 percent, reaching its highest level since Nov. 16 at $4,771. The market also gained support from news that the world's biggest copper-producing country, Chile, posted a 13.8 percent drop in output in January. "We are finally seeing some welcome reductions in Chilean copper production," said Edward Meir, analyst at broker INTL FCStone. Investors worried about the risk of a new global recession are hoping that data over the coming week will show that some momentum remains in the world economy, eight years into its slow recovery from the financial crisis. Metals markets await with interest the Chinese industrial production figures due for release on Tuesday and the U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday. In other metals, zinc finished 0.3 percent higher at $1,764, lead gained 0.5 percent to $1,752, tin dropped 0.6 percent to $15,800 and nickel was unchanged at $8,490. PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by David Goodman)